DSV, 1077 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT CORRECTION

This Company Announcement is a correction to Company Announcement No. 1076. The correction in this announcement solely concerns the split of shareholdings between subsidiaries of Agility prior to 8 December 2023. The total shareholding of Agility before and after 8 December and the shareholdings as of 8 December 2023 are unchanged.

Pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act and Section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, we hereby announce that Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP (Agility) has informed DSV that as a result of an internal group reorganisation, Agility's holding of shares in DSV A/S has changed between wholly owned indirect subsidiaries of Agility as follows: