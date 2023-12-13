The International Surface Event Is Announcing An Exciting Partnership With The American Society Of Interior Designers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TISE x ASID are announcing an exciting partnership at their upcoming SURFACES event on Jan 24-26, 2024.

ASID Inside SURFACES Tour Hosts Wendy Glaister and Shane Jones will introduce 50 designers to experience The International Surface Event (TISE) like never before, by offering a two-day events program with exciting brand discovery.

The International Surface Event (TISE) mega event includes SURFACES, StonExpo and TileExpo offers design, surface and construction professionals access to over 600 leading surface, stone, tile and mosaic exhibitors.

ASID, founded in 1975, is the oldest, largest and only multi-disciplinary professional organization for interior designers, interior design students and the manufacturers and suppliers who support the profession.

SURFACES is packed wall-to-wall with flooring, hardwood, LVP, carpet, rugs, and features the ultimate discovery of products, resources, education and certification programs for industry professionals.

TISE x ASID partnership will launch the ASID Inside SURFACES Tours, curated to visit leading surface manufacturers with exciting education segments.

- TISE Marketing & Events TeamLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Registration is now open for the ASID Inside SURFACES Tours , a joint venture between the International Surface Event (TISE) and the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) . The two organizations have partnered to debut a series of free tours pairing insightful educational segments with curated stops at leading surface manufacturers, with insightful educational segments during the upcoming TISE show, January 24-26, 2024 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.ASID Inside SURFACES Tour Host Wendy Glaister, Allied ASID, principal and owner of Wendy Glaister Interiors shares;“I am thrilled to be kicking off the inaugural launch of this new partnership and for the opportunity to bring ASID members together like never before. As past president of the ASID CA/Central Nevada Chapter, I have always valued the organization's ability to forge stronger connections that connect and uplift our design community.”The ASID tours are a free and exciting opportunity that will deliver inspiring brand discovery, by introducing participants to the innovative world of hard and soft surfaces while they expand their resources. The partnership between TISE and ASID is created to increase show traffic and to introduce designers to experience The International Surface Event (TISE) like never before, by offering a special ASID Inside SURFACES Tour with a two-day events program that will deliver curated and guided tours where designers will visit the top surface, stone, tile, and mosaic brands exhibiting at TISE 2024.ASID Inside Surfaces Tour is for (50) ASID designer members in good standing to sign up to participate in one of two curated and guided half-day tour options, either on the afternoon of Thursday, January 25th, or the morning of Friday, January 26th. Tour participants will also receive a free three-day exhibit hall pass to the show, as well as access to educational events and gain access to an exclusive VIP Lounge for refreshment and group networking.Interested brands exhibiting at TISE are encouraged to register to participate to be featured in the (10-12) stops over the two-day program. Each of the hand-selected brands will get a (20) minute presentation time slot in their booth where representatives will educate tour guests about their company's features, benefits, products, and services.SURFACES, home to the broadest and most in-depth display and resource center of soft and hard surface materials and services in North America, is held annually as a mega event underneath The International Surface Event (TISE) branding. This mega event which includes SURFACES, StonExpo, and TileExpo offers design, surface, and construction professionals access to over 600 leading surface, stone, tile, and mosaic exhibitors, and delivers insightful education, events, and certification programs.Packed wall-to-wall, the SURFACES show floor is 99% SOLD OUT and is packed with flooring, hardwood, LVP, carpet, and rugs, as well as the largest SURFACES exhibit hall yet! Take advantage of the ultimate discovery of products, resources, and education for industry pros with these special opportunities:· 600+ Industry Manufacturers, NWFA Hardwood Pavilion, COVER Connect Luxury Rug Pavilion, Wools Pavilion, Sessions at the SURFACES Theatre, Startup Station featuring New Business Launches, Puppy Love Wellness Lounge, Live Demos on the TISE Live Demo Stage, National Installer of the Year Competition, happy hours, parties, and networking galore!“SURFACES is carefully crafted to offer all career segments the opportunities to improve their businesses and careers. Whether you are seeking the newest products launching for the year, wanting to connect with your current vendors or discover new ones, looking to get training that expands your business offerings or get educated on what's forecasted and upcoming in the year -- SURFACES has the journey for you! We look forward to hosting the ASID members at the event and are excited about this new partnership to offer ASID members more opportunities for learning and product discovery,” shared the TISE Marketing & Events Team.ASID Inside SURFACES Tour multi-events program is developed with the executive and marketing teams of TISE, tour host, Shane Jones, Allied ASID, Sr. Mgr of Development, Industry Partnerships at ASID, tour producer Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency and tour host, Wendy Glaister who will map out the (10-12) tour stops, provide personalized introductions, and teach tour participants how to navigate North America's Largest Surface Event, TISE, like a pro. Wendy and Shane as co-hosts for the tour will share expert advice on their experiences producing tours and connecting with brands. Wendy will also share insights into her decades-long career as an award-winning interior and kitchen & bath designer and her experience working with hard and soft surfaces.ASID Inside SURFACES Tour Host Shane Jones, Allied ASID, Sr. Mgr of Development, Industry Partnerships at ASID, recently curated a successful insiders tour at Fall High Point Market, and commented about this inaugural partnership,“I am excited to be working with Serena and Wendy and the team at TISE to introduce ASID designers to this innovative surfaces show! This tour will also help us build and foster stronger relationships with surface brands that will help to diversify our members' design businesses and grow their resources within the Kitchen & Bath Industry.”The concept of a guided tour of TISE, comes after the success that tour producers Wendy and Serena saw with similar tours partnering with other design industry associations and events, where they helped to introduce over (80) designers to (25) brands over the last two years. Those tours and partnerships with two trade organizations also garnered Wendy Glaister the designation of 2023 Person of Year - Praiseworthy Pick by Kitchen & Bath Business Magazine.ASID Inside SURFACES Tour Producer, Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency, shared,“While developing the idea for designer tours at TISE with Wendy, we really wanted to help inspire fellow interior designers with exciting brand discovery and the incredible education that this show provides. Adding that these tours offer the opportunity for a first-class introduction inside the world of SURFACES and will enable ASID members more exciting resources that will elevate their Kitchen & Bath projects in 2024 and beyond.”AboutThe International Surface Event (TISE): SURFACES | StonExpo | TileExpo is the largest North American Surface Event and has served nearly 30 years as an industry marketplace for floor covering, stone, and tile businesses to come together, seek products and services, build relationships, and develop their businesses. For more information, please visit . To view the sponsors of TISE, visit the industry association page on the event website. SURFACES is sponsored by the World Floor Covering Association; StonExpo is sponsored by the Natural Stone Institute and the Natural Stone Council; TileExpo is sponsored by the National Tile Contractors Association and the Ceramic Tile Education Foundation.Facebook @TISEofficial | Instagram @TISEevents | Twitter @TISEevents | #TISE2024TISE Show ScheduleWednesday, Jan 24 | 9am - 5pmThursday, Jan 25 | 9am - 5pm (* afternoon tour)Friday, Jan 26 | 9am - 3pm ( * morning tour)TISE Education full schedule of events: #/tab/fullSchedule/date/all/events/Tuesday, Jan 23 | 9am - 5pmWednesday, Jan 24 | 9am - 5pmThursday, Jan 25 | 9am - 5pmFriday, Jan 26 | 9am - 3pmASID, founded in 1975, is the oldest, largest, and only multi-disciplinary professional organization for interior designers, interior design students and the manufacturers and suppliers who support the profession. The rich, vibrant history of the organization goes back to the founding of its predecessor organizations, the American Institute of Interior Designers (AID) and the National Society of Interior Designers (NSID). For More info on joining email ASID at ... and visit: asid.Wendy Glaister, Wendy Glaister Interiors is the founder of her namesake interior design studio. A member of ASID, IDS, and NKBA, Wendy regularly donates her time to supporting the design community and has served as the chapter President of the Central California Nevada region of ASID. Each year she produces exclusive design tours where she hosts fellow designers for SF Decorator's Showhouse, The San Francisco Design Center, and The SF Fall Show. Most recently she hosted the IDS Designer Experience at KBIS in 2022 (Orlando) & 2023 (Las Vegas), which garnered her being named a 2023 Person of Year - Praiseworthy Pick by Kitchen & Bath Business Magazine.Wendy also works as a contributing editor on design for KBB Magazine, Furniture, Lighting & Decor, Home Accents Today, Stanislaus Magazine, and Las Vegas Market. She regularly highlights trends, brands that are friendly and responsive to designers, and best practices for business particularly in the areas of collaboration, branding, and luxury design. To experience her work visit her Design Portfolio or follow her on Instagram @wendyglaisterinteriors.Shane Jones, Allied ASID, is an experienced practitioner in the beauty and interior design industry. She transitioned to the business of design 10 years ago developing the A & D community for the coating industry. Currently, Senior Manager of Development, Industry Partnerships at ASID HQ developing relationships with B2B Trade Show Relations and Industry Brand sponsors providing opportunities to engage with the national member audience.Shane has deep ties within the design community which has contributed to her success in foundational relationship building, as a skilled practitioner, a tactful communicator, a key relationship builder, and a high-level achiever. Shane has been recognized as Account Executive of the Year, and with her volunteer commitment, ASID Past Chapter President, Industry Partner Award recipient for consecutive years, a National Chapter Support Advisor Chair, National DEI Committee member, ASID Ones to Watch Recipient, and ASID Presidential Citation Award. Shane is committed to collaboration and elevating the design industry.Serena Martin, Tour Producer, has spent the last decade successfully growing brands while directing the marketing departments for leading home décor and furnishings companies, in 2019 Serena launched her own marketing consulting business, 24/7 Creative Agency, as the natural evolution and accumulation of her successful navigation and years of experience working within the design and trade industries.Combining her exceptional talent for communication, and project management and her ability to connect, partner, and develop unique brand experiences, Serena brings an extensive network and considerable expertise to the creation of collaborative brand partnerships, trade shows, insider tours, engagement, event production and in developing original programming. With a professional background that spans nearly two decades, her work history includes one technology company, five trade manufacturers, three residential design firms, hospitality + casino design, large-scale events, and B2B & B2C sales - Serena is truly a force to be reckoned with.

SERENA MARTIN

24/7 Creative Agency

+1 415-632-8280

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Hear directly from designer, builder, and Tv Host, Chip Wade, on the incredible value and experience of attending tradeshows from Informa Markets.