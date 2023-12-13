Singular Two-Concept Restaurant - Upscale Dining And Grab-N-Go - Opens

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The dining room of Park Ave Kitchen by David Burke's brasserie.

Chef David Burke with the "baby" Bugatti from his electic and extensive art collection in the cafe area of the new Park Ave Kitchen by David Burke.

Park Ave Kitchen by David Burke Debuts as a New York City First

- David BurkeNEW YORK, NY, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Park Ave Kitchen by David Burke just opened as a restaurant with two distinct personalities, which, gastronomically visually, showcases two very different concepts, each with its own dedicated entrance – a chic 106-seat modern American brasserie for upscale dining and a 50-seat European-style café for grab-n-go, or grab-n-stay. The latter being the internationally renowned chef David Burke 's first foray into the fast causal arena. Situated on the corner of 48th and Lexington Avenue, the 6,000-square-foot Park Ave Kitchen is the sixth restaurant he has opened this year, representing four different concepts – five if Park Ave Kitchen is counted as two.The brasserie features David Burke signatures such as Clothesline Bacon, black pepper maple glaze, pickle, lemon; Cake Pretzel Raft, Old Bay tomato jam, chipotle aioli and steaks, dry-aged by his US Patented pink Himalayan salt process. They will be juxtaposed to dishes representing new culinary territory for a Burke menu like Black Sea Bass“Tiki Marsala,” coconut rice, turmeric, zucchini, chickpeas and Rack of Lamb, olives, tomato couscous, merguez sausage, mint, preserved lemon, Moroccan glaze.Other menu highlights will include Tomato Soup“Au Gratin,” garlicky croutons, alphabet pasta (a one dish on riff of that ultimate comfort food combination, tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwich), Spinach Ricotta Duck Egg Ravioli, truffle brown butter, pine nuts, Parmesan, sage, pickled blueberries and Avocado Salmon Waffle Toast, artichoke, watercress horseradish mousse, mustard oil among the appetizers. While entrée standouts are the likes of Sea Scallops with Butternut Ravioli, pumpkin seeds, mushrooms, leeks, pomegranate; Bison Short Ribs, Jack cheese polenta, crispy squash rings, barbecue essence; Roasted Belle Chicken, Job's tears. Brussels sprouts, mushrooms, butternut squash, dried cranberries; and Pork Chop with Garlicky Clams and Chorizo, mini macaroni, lemon herb broth. There are also what Burke calls“the classics,” such as Steak Frites and Bolognese.And, in keeping with Park Ave Kitchen's two personalities, there will be two dishes for two, Dry-Aged“Swinging” Tomahawk Steak, hanging from a hook and hay-smoked at the table, then carved and a Porterhouse.In the café, the house-made packaged offerings in the grab-n-go cases, including a seasonally rotating roster of 12-14 salads and the same number of sandwiches, are complemented by made-to-order hot items from the open kitchen. They include the PAK DB Burger, day-aged beef patty, B1 sauce, pickles, sesame seed bun, pizzas (like The Goat, bacon. goat cheese, tomato orange jam, caramelized onions),and, for the first time, individual slabs of the Clothesline Bacon, which also graces the Clothesline Bacon BLT, tomato jam, tomato, lettuce, too. Then there is the crispy chicken sandwich called The Road Runner, separated from the ubiquitous pack by its massive size and a whole chicken leg as a playful appendage, as well as jalapeno Jack cheese, cole slaw, lemon pepper sauce (there will be a more conventional option, too).Open for breakfast, lunch and early dinner, the café's large selection of baked goods – breakfast pastries, cakes, pies, cupcakes, cookies and the bread for the grab-n-go sandwiches – hail from Dixie Lee Bakery by David Burke , a treasured 90-year NJ institution, which Burke (who studied pastry at France's famed L'école D'arts Culinaires Lenôtre) purchased in 2022. A number of other sweet treats are from Jacques Torres's kitchen, such as JT Dark Chocolate Corn Flakes.“We went with the two-concept model to address our vibrant Midtown Manhattan location in one of its most prestigious, office buildings, 277 Park Avenue, which has just completed a $120 million-plus renovation to update and amenitze it,” said Burke.“In fact, Park Ave Kitchen is the final element of the project, and we designed it to become both a local haunt and a dining destination, appealing to various aspects of the lives of people who live and work in the area.”Each of Park Ave Kitchen's concepts is visually defined by the Mancini Duffy design that makes them aesthetically complementary, while fully embodying their disparate personalities. The brasserie is a study in contemporary luxe with plush brown leather booths, sea foam green and azure velvet chairs, geometrically patterned black-white-red-and-blue tiles, lustrous dark blue-gray wainscotting and custom herringbone wood flooring. All bask in the glow of backlit pink Himalayan salt walls and sculptural chandeliers, both decorative signatures of Burke restaurants, as are pieces from Burke's extensive art collection. Witness the life-size and bemused looking Humpty Dumpty at the entrance of the brasserie and the electric blue“baby” Bugatti perched in the café's window.In contrast, the café is a symphony of white, black and hues of gray characterized by their intricate interchange on the floor. Large gray and white woven bistro chairs tempt patrons to sit at round white, with the occasional traces of black and gray streaks, marble tables.The two spaces are separated by the marble topped bar and fluted translucent panels on the brasserie side, the stainless-steel grab-go cases on the café side and another of Burke's artworks in between, a colorful steampunk console.“At Mancini Duffy, the design scheme was meticulously crafted to address the seemingly dueling programs. The Grab & Go area facilitates a swift flow for patrons moving through different stations. On the other hand, the inviting restaurant and bar provides an environment for guests to unwind over a delicious meal. Thoughtful choices in aisle widths, signage, and seating configurations guide distinct modes of movement throughout the space,” said Jessica Sheridan, AIA, principal at Mancini Duffy, a national design firm with a 100-plus-year-old history and tech-driven approach, headquartered in New York City.Cauldwell Wingate, another 100-plus-year-old New York City company, which has built the likes of the Thurgood Marshal Court House and Temple Emanu-El was tapped to realize the design.Park Ave Kitchen is located at 514 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10017. The brasserie is open daily for lunch, with brunch to start in early 2024. The café is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 646-847-4166. .

Shelley Clark

Platform Communications

+1 646-489-8582

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram