LS Secretariat Writes To MHA For Review Of Parliament's Security (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) In view of the massive security breach in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, its Secretariat has written to the Union Home Ministry (MHA) seeking a security review of Parliament, sources said.

Earlier in the day, two people jumped in to the chamber from the visitor's gallery and also sprayed yellow smoke, the sources said.

The sources said that during all-party meeting called by the Speaker, Trinamool Congress leaders cited the expulsion of their MP Mahua Moitra on the grounds of national security and demanded action against BJP's Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, on whose reference one of the man identified as Sagar Sharma gained entry into the Lok Sabha's visitor's gallery.

The two people who jumped in Lok Sabha from the visitor's gallery were caught and handed over to the Delhi Police. The Delhi Police has registered a case and is investigating the security lapse issue. A total of four people have been arrested in relation to the incident -- two from inside the house and two from outside the Parliament.

--IANS

stp/aks/vd