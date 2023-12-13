New Zealand Announce 15-Man Squad For U19 Cricket World Cup

(MENAFN- IANS) Christchurch, Dec 13 (IANS) All-rounder Oscar Jackson will captain a 15-man New Zealand squad at the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 in South Africa this January and February.

The squad features three players -- Mason Clarke, Tom Jones and Snehith Reddy -- who are young enough to be selected again for the next U19 World Cup in 2026, alongside some familiar family names.

Spin all-rounder Zac Cumming, the son of former player turned commentator and coach Craig, and brother of Otago Volts batter Jacob, has been selected.

Otago spinning all-rounder Zac Cumming, the son of former New Zealand turned commentator and coach Craig McMillan.

Likewise, Central Districts seamer Matt Rowe is following in family footsteps as the cousin of women pace-bowler Hannah Rowe, while Tom Jones is the grandson of former New Zealand Test captain Jeremy Coney.

Rowe is one of four new faces in the side, joining the other 11 squad players who helped win the ICC East Asia Pacific qualifiers in Darwin in June to qualify for the 15th edition of the U19 World Cup.

Auckland opening-batsman James Nelson is another player who forced his way into the squad after leading the run-charts at last week's NZC Under19 men's national tournament at Lincoln, where he scored four centuries in six innings for the title-winning side.

All-rounder Cam Paul, who was in the squad that qualified in Darwin and had already featured for Canterbury in the Ford Trophy, was ruled out with a dislocated shoulder.

The remainder of the squad features four spin options, five seamers, including a seam-bowling all-rounder, and two wicket-keepers.

The team will be coached by former Auckland player and current network coach Jonny Bassett-Graham, with assistance from Paul Wiseman and Graeme Aldridge.

Bassett-Graham said the selectors were happy with the squad while acknowledging some hard decisions needed to be made.

"It's always tough when you've got to leave quality players out as we have on this occasion. The loss of Cam Paul to a shoulder dislocation was a blow and also affected other selections as we tried to balance losing his genuine all-round ability. The batting order has good versatility and we're confident we have the right bowling options for the different conditions we may face in South Africa," he said.

