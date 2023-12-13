(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartiga, a leading provider of legal pre-settlement funding and working capital to law firms, is excited to announce its Business of Law Workshop, a transformative one-day event designed to empower attorneys with the knowledge and skills needed to grow and scale a successful law practice.

Business of Law Workshop powered by cartiga

Continue Reading

Scheduled for January 10, 2024, from 10 am to 5 pm at the prestigious Bank of America Plaza in downtown Atlanta, GA, the workshop will bring together experts from key facets of running a law firm, including Legal, Marketing, Finance, and Medical. The event aims to revolutionize how attorneys approach the business development process and provide valuable insights to help them unlock their full potential.

Highlights of Cartiga's Business of Law Workshop include:

Powerhouse Attorney Insights: Renowned attorneys Andrew Finkelstein, Esq.,

of Finkelstein & Partners and Alexander Shunnarah Esq.,

of Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys will share their success stories and provide valuable insights on navigating the personal injury legal space.

Category Experts: Industry-specific experts will educate participants on their specialties and guide them on deploying newly acquired capital effectively.

Speakers:



Dr. Pollydore from ReVive Orthopedics will discuss potential tort reform coming to GA.

Jayden Doyé, CPA, from Prestige Accounting & Consulting, will share specialized accounting strategies to help law firm owners increase profits and minimize tax liabilities. Margarita Eberline, CEO of Marketing Boss, will provide insights into effective marketing strategies for law firms.

Betty Aquino, Senior Vice President, and Head of National Sales and Marketing at Cartiga, expressed enthusiasm about the event, stating, "We are thrilled to bring together industry experts and powerhouse law firms to help educate on what it takes to grow and scale your law firm." Javan Wells, Director of Business Development at Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys said, "I am honored to co-host this inaugural event along with Betty and Cartiga in Atlanta. Together, we are set to create an unparalleled experience where the legal community will have the unique opportunity to learn from the best, gaining invaluable insights on what it truly takes to be the best in our dynamic and ever-evolving field."

Spaces for the workshop are limited, and interested participants are encouraged to reach out to Betty Aquino at [email protected] for more information. To secure a spot, visit Business of Law .

About Cartiga:

Cartiga

is a leading provider of legal pre-settlement funding to consumers and working capital funding to law firms. With a legacy that includes LawCash, Ardec, and Momentum funding businesses, Cartiga leverages 20+ years of experience and data analytics tools to ensure consumers using funding are delighted and maximize their case recoveries.

About Our Speakers

Andrew Finkelstein, Esq.

Andrew Finkelstein, Esq., a managing partner of five law firms (Finkelstein & Partners, LLP; Jacoby & Meyers, LLP; Fine, Olin & Anderman, LLP; Finkelstein, Blankinship, Frei-Pearson & Garber, LLP; and Diller Law, LLP), a noted consumer activist, and accomplished litigator, represents victims in wrongful death and catastrophic personal injury cases. He teaches advanced trial practices at the Trial School and is a frequent lecturer, serving pro bono for a variety of organizations, including the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund.

Alexander Shunnarah, Esq.

Alexander Shunnarah, Esq., founder of Alexander Shunnarah Injury Lawyers, P.C. (ASILPC), blends an entrepreneurial spirit with a commitment to justice. Breaking legal industry norms, he established a firm spanning Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Georgia. Drawing from diverse business ventures with his father, Alexander crafted a resonant brand and supportive environment at ASILPC. Born in Birmingham, he safeguards American freedoms, offering clients maximum recovery and legal knowledge. With an unwavering team, Alexander envisions ASILPC growing into a regional force for justice beyond its current four-state practice.

Dr. Shevin D. Pollydore

Dr. Pollydore, BA in French Civilization from Princeton, MD from Howard University College of Medicine, boasts an esteemed medical career. Internship at Greater Baltimore Medical Center, residency at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center, and Orthopedic Sports Medicine Fellowship at Hughston Sports Medicine Clinic. Notably, served as Team Physician for various teams, including USA Amateur Boxing, Columbus Redstix baseball, and Columbus Cottonmouths hockey. Board Certified in Pain Management and Past President of the Pain Management Society. Peachtree Orthopedic Clinic tenure (1999-2022) included caring for Atlanta Braves, Hawks, and Falcons athletes.

Jayden Doyé

Jayden Doyé, aka The Law Firm's CPA, leverages 10+ years of accounting expertise to elevate law firm owners nationwide. As President of Prestige Accounting & Consulting, he employs specialized strategies to boost profits and minimize IRS payments. A bestselling author and acclaimed speaker, Jayden's insightful trainings cover business development, client acquisition, profitable hiring, and technology utilization. Renowned for global workshops emphasizing connection and collaboration, he earned bestseller status on Amazon in 2022, reflecting his profound impact and ability to captivate audiences worldwide.

Margarita Eberline

Margarita Eberline boasts a 25+ year marketing career that includes prestigious brands like NBC, Columbia Pictures, the Nielsen Company and is the founder of Marketing Boss, a CMO firm for law firms. She empowers business owners through both her consulting firm and as a public speaker. Renowned as an international speaker, workshop leader and Emcee, she captivates audiences with her dynamic on stage presence. Her expertise in Marketing and knack for storytelling, makes her a coveted figure in global events, offering actionable insights and inspiration. Margarita is also a devoted mom to five boys who inspire her to push boundaries, both professionally and personally every day.

SOURCE Cartiga