Ring In 2024 With Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Across North America

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2023 - As the year comes to a close, revelers around the world are gearing up for spectacular New Year's Eve celebrations. From iconic cityscapes to exotic beachfronts, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

across North & Central America offer a myriad of amazing destinations promising unforgettable experiences to welcome the dawn of 2024. Whether you're seeking a dazzling fireworks display, live music, or a cultural extravaganza, these destinations have it all.

NEW YORK

The Plaza, A Fairmont Managed Hotel

Enjoy the quintessential New York City holiday experience at the center of it all, where the winter wonderland of Central Park meets Fifth Avenue. From 5 to 7pm, experience a sophisticated prelude to New Year's celebrations at The Champagne Bar while reveling in the effervescence of unlimited bubbly, perfectly paired with a raw bar and caviar. Starting at 9pm, head over to The Palm Court and celebrate The Plaza's storied past and limitless future with live music and entertainment, grand buffet, full bar and complimentary midnight toast of Roederer Cristal to ring in the New Year.

Fairmont Austin

One of the country's most popular destinations, downtown Austin offers a multitude of New Year's celebrations. Fairmont Austin's New Year's Eve Party brings light bites, live music, a midnight Champagne toast and more to the hotel's vibrant 7th floor, featuring a rooftop skyline view. At the exclusive Room725 Champagne & Caviar Lounge , indulge with four-courses of luxe bites between burlesque numbers and piano solos. Guests can also extend the magical celebration with Garrison 's deluxe six-course tasting menu specially prepared by Executive Chef Jakub Czyszczon.



Fairmont Pacific Rim (Vancouver)

The Lobby Lounge at

Fairmont Pacific Rim

is throwing its first-ever New Year's Eve Masquerade party , inviting guests to welcome 2024 in style. Partygoers should prepare for a night of reverie starting with a black carpet arrival, Dom Pérignon champagne, remarkable live entertainment including the Jim Kwan trio-band and DJ Kyprios, acrobatic performances, a 360 Instagram action camera, a midnight surprise, and much more.

Fairmont Waterfront (Vancouver)

Count down to midnight with an elevated evening at

Fairmont Waterfront by dining with ARC this New Year's Eve. Enjoy an early start three-course seating for the family , or a main event six-course meal with wine pairings and late-night celebrations. Guests can anticipate an evening filled with laughter, fine dining, and all the excitement as they toast to a bright year ahead, featuring live music and Executive Restaurant Chef Adam Middleton's specially crafted culinary delights. Fairmont Château Whistler (Whistler)



New Year Eve festivities

at Fairmont Chateau Whistler begin with the Wintersphere , a festive pop-up beloved by locals and visitors alike. At 8pm, dynamic performances by LED-clad dancers, stilt walkers and jugglers in the Luminosity Parade will create an electrifying, multisensory experience. Stick around following the parade for a free Fire and Ice Show and Fireworks Spectacular . Back at the hotel, guests can enjoy a New Year's Eve Dinner & Dance, featuring a lavish buffet and live music from the band Side One .

Fairmont Orchid (Hawai'i)

Hula into the new year with a traditional Hawaiian Lūʻau at Fairmont Orchid . Guests will enjoy vibrant hula performances, fire dancing, lively music and an authentic Hawaii Island feast with the whole family. Soak in the beauty of the Kohala Coast and the ambiance of the Kalāhuipua Trees of Hope package .



Fairmont Le Château Montebello (Montebello)

End of year festivities are all about

joie de vivre at Fairmont Le Château Montebello. When the clock strikes midnight, say hello to a brand new year in the company of friends and family with The New Year's Eve Package , which includes a gala dinner featuring a welcome cocktail and dance party, overnight accommodation, plus continental breakfast and brunch on New Year's Day. Fairmont Tremblant (Mont-Tremblant)

Mont-Tremblant does New Year's Eve in style. Festivities begin at 8pm at Place Saint-Bernard with the music of DJ Kleancut, followed by the traditional torchlight skiers descent. Dining experiences include a family-style celebration at Le Comptoir , as well as a Gatsby-themed seven-course dinner at Choux Gras with live music, followed by a party to remember in the main hall with a lively dance floor with DJ and bar service.

Fairmont Mayakoba

For a truly spectacular event to welcome 2024, look no further than Fairmont Mayakoba. The luxury resort will be hosting "El Sol de México" Luis Miguel for an intimate New Year's Eve concert . Guests will indulge in a variety of culinary activations , creating a festive atmosphere to enjoy an evening of great music before counting down to the New Year.

SAN FRANCISCO

Fairmont San Francisco

As the west coast's most dynamic and vibrant city, San Francisco should be on everyone's bucket list to ring in the New Year. In San Francisco, there's no better place to do it than Fairmont San Francisco's iconic Tonga Room . This lively and fun Tiki palace throws an epic New Year's Eve party with fantastic food, strong drinks and live music.

