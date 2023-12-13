Notable Labs Donates $60,000 To MDS Foundation To Accelerate Progress For Patients With Myelodysplastic Syndromes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Funds will help advance MDS Education, Advocacy and Research

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2023

Notable Labs, Ltd. ("Notable") (Nasdaq: NTBL ), a clinical stage therapeutic platform company developing predictive precision medicines for cancer patients, today announced that

it has donated $60,000 to the Myelodysplastic Syndromes Foundation, Inc. This donation was formally announced during the MDS Foundation 2023 Satellite Symposium at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in San Diego, which was also supported by Notable.

Caption: Notable hands $60,000 check to MDS Foundation. From left to right: Thomas A. Bock, MD, CEO, Notable; Tanya Rhodes, Director of Development, MDS Foundation; Stephen D. Nimer, MD, Chairman MDS Foundation Board of Directors, Chris Leonardi, Director of Alliances, Notable.

"This funding reflects our deep commitment to developing better treatments for patients with MDS who deserve the fastest possible progress in fighting this severe, life-threatening disease," said Thomas Bock, MD, CEO, Notable Labs.

"I am truly excited about partnering with the MDS Foundation in fighting this severe and life-threatening condition. Notable is focused on improving the lives of patients with the most pressing medical needs through novel treatment paradigms. Collaborating with the patient and medical communities is at the core of our mission."

Notable Labs served as a National Gold Sponsor of the 2023 Move for MDS Community Walks to Drive Awareness & Accelerate Research and participated in MDS Community Walks which occurred in Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles, Nashville, and Boston. The Move's virtual walk is still ongoing and can be joined here .

"We are extremely grateful to Notable Labs for their generous sponsorship of our 2023 Move for MDS Community Walks," said Tracey Iraca, Executive Director, MDS Foundation.

"The funds raised by the MDS Foundation are used to educate patients and caregivers, as well as to raise awareness of MDS in the community. We also work tirelessly to educate healthcare providers and support innovative research in the fields of MDS and its related continuum of diseases to better diagnose, control and ultimately cure these diseases."

For more information about Move for MDS, please visit: #about-mds .

About Notable Labs

Notable Labs, Ltd . is a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. Through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), Notable Labs bio-simulates a cancer treatment and aims to predict whether or not a patient is likely to respond to that specific therapeutic. Notable Labs' PPMP is designed to identify and select clinically responsive patients prior to their treatment and thus fast-track clinical development in this patient population. By continually advancing and expanding the reach of the PPMP across diseases and predicted medical outcomes, Notable Labs aims to be the leader in precision medicine and revolutionize the way in which patients seek and receive treatments that work best for them – patient by patient and cancer by cancer. Notable Labs believes it has created a targeted and de-risked in-licensing strategy to deliver a product's medical impact and commercial value faster, higher, and with a greater likelihood of success than traditional drug development. By transforming historical standards of care, Notable Labs aims to create dramatic positive impact for patients and the healthcare community. Notable Labs is headquartered in Foster City, California. Learn more at and follow us @NotableLabs.

About the MDS Foundation, Inc.

The MDS Foundation has been at the forefront of providing comprehensive support and education for the MDS community for nearly 30 years. With a vision to ensure that every MDS patient benefits from early initiatives and research, the foundation focuses on better diagnosis, control, and ultimately, the cure of MDS and its related diseases. As part of their ongoing commitment to the MDS patient population, the foundation has initiated a project to raise awareness about clinical trials, streamline the search process, and facilitate patient-care team interactions. For more information and to access the new portal, visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, express or implied statements regarding Notable's future operations and goals; the potential benefits of any therapeutic candidates or platform technologies of Notable; the timing of any clinical milestones of Notable's therapeutic candidates; the cash runway of the combined company; and other statements that are not historical fact. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this communication are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued, and were based on the then-current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Notable's control. Notable's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to (i) uncertainties associated with Notable's platform technologies, as well as risks associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of product candidates, including potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; (ii) risks related to the inability of Notable to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates and any preclinical programs; (iii) uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for product candidates and unexpected costs that may result therefrom; (iv) risks related to the failure to realize any value from product candidates and preclinical programs being developed and anticipated to be developed in light of inherent risks and difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; (v) risks associated with Notable's future financial and operating results, including its ability to become profitable; (vi) Notable's ability to retain key personnel; (vii) Notable's ability to manage the requirements of being a public company; (viii) uncertainties relating to the Israel-Hamas war; (ix) Notable's ability to obtain orphan drug designation, and the associated benefits, for any of its drug candidates; (x) Notable's inability to obtain regulatory approval for any of its drug candidates; and (xi) changes in, or additions, to international, federal, state or local legislative requirements, such as changes in or additions to tax laws or rates, pharmaceutical regulations, and other regulations. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Registration Statement of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on Form S-4, as filed with the SEC on September 1, 2023, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of Notable Labs, Ltd. as filed with the SEC on November 14, 2023, and in other subsequent filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements. Notable expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

