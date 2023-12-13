(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Americas Fixed Broadband Market Trends and Opportunities, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report provides an executive-level overview of the fixed broadband market in Americas. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insights into the fixed market, analyzing key trends, and growth drivers in the region.

Key Highlights



National broadband plans and public infrastructure projects will continue to support the rollout fixed broadband services across the region. The National broadband plans will also bring opportunities for telcos and equipment vendors to participate in infrastructure contracts.

5G fixed wireless access (FWA) will become more significant in rural areas and will give mobile operators an opportunity to further utilize wireless assets. Satellite Internet project such as Starlink is emerging and could prove to become a viable new business for telecom operators, equipment vendors and space technology companies.

Report Scope



Americas fixed Internet users will increase from 866.8 million in 2023 to reach 974.5 million in 2028.

Fixed broadband lines penetration of the population will reach 24.2% in 2023 and will grow to 27% by 2028.

FTTH/B will account for 45.6% of total fixed broadband lines in 2028, up from 37.7% in 2023. This is driven by fiber rollouts, national broadband networks, fiber wholesale and sharing deals, and the increased availability of fiber packages to support demand for higher speeds. Internet services revenue will account for 91.1% of the total fixed service revenue in 2028, up from 82.9% in 2023.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the following -



Americas in a Global Context: This section provides a comparison of Americas' macro-economic KPIs, fixed telecoms market size, and trends with other regions.

Regional Market Trends and Competitive Dynamics : This section analyzes the competitive dynamics that have been shaping the Americasan fixed broadband markets over the past few years, including market entries, market exits, consolidations, and M&A activities.

Fixed Broadband Subscription Trends : Provides analysis, historical figures, and forecasts of fixed broadband subscriptions and usage trends in the region as well as their growth drivers.

Fixed Broadband Revenue Trends : Examines changes in the breakdown of overall revenue and ARPU over 2023-2028. Key finding s: A summary of key findings and growth opportunities for Americas' fixed broadband market.

Key Topics Covered:



The Americas' fixed broadband markets - key takeaways

The Americas' highlights

Section 1: The Americas in a Global Context



The Americas' demographics at a glance

The Americas in a global context

Section 2: Competitive Dynamics



Regulatory drivers of fixed broadband in the Americas



Major competitive changes in the Americas



National broadband plans

Main competitive market trends in the Americas

Section 3: Fixed Broadband Subscription Trends



Internet user trends in the Americas

Fixed broadband technology trends in the Americas

Section 4: Fixed Broadband Revenue T rends



Fixed broadband average revenue per user (ARPU) in the Americas

Fixed broadband revenue trends in the Americas

Section 5: Key Findings and Recommendations Key findings and recommendations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Altice

Amazon

ARSAT

AT&T

BlackRock

BTG

Cable Wireless Panama

Cabletica

Claro Panama

DIRECTV

Entel

ETB

Flo Networks

Gigapower

Globenet

Hulu

Kacific

KKR

Liberty Global

Morris Broadband

Movistar Costa Rica

Movistar Peru

Netflix

Oi

OnNet Fibra

redIT

Rogers Canada

Shaw Communications

Sprint

Starlink

Telefonica

Tigo Colombia

T-Mobile

Transtelco Ufinet

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900