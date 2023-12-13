IBCAP Spearheads $25.5 Million Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Against Glo TV And Rays IPTV

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Complaint targets provider of infringing service as well as distributor and retailers of set-top boxes preloaded with the infringing service

DENVER, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy (IBCAP) today announced a complaint filed in the Eastern District of New York against ten defendants operating the Glo TV service, as well as Massive Wireless, Inc., a New York retailer, its CEO and director, and Rays IPTV LLC, a California distributor and retailer, and its CEO.



The complaint asserts that the illegal provision of copyrighted IBCAP member content through the infringing service Glo TV directly infringes IBCAP member copyrights by transmitting 20 television channels and the programs that air on those channels over the internet to users in the U.S. The complaint also asserts claims against the remaining defendants for contributory and vicarious copyright infringement. The defendants received multiple notices of infringement from IBCAP, yet ignored those notices and continued to infringe.

The complaint seeks:



Statutory damages of up to $150,000 per work for the willful infringement of 170 registered works - up to $25,500,000 total

An award of the defendants' profits attributable to the infringement of the unregistered works

An injunction prohibiting the defendants from distributing, providing, promoting, or selling set-top boxes and services that contain the subject channels

An injunction prohibiting the defendants from distributing, providing, promoting, or selling set-top boxes and services that contain the relevant channels listed in the lawsuit

An injunction prohibiting any hosting company from supporting Glo TV or any other service used to access channels exclusively licensed to the rightsholder

An order permanently transferring each domain name that the defendants used in connection with the infringement to the plaintiff

Prejudgment interest and post judgment interest Reasonable attorneys' fees and costs

“This IBCAP-coordinated lawsuit sends a direct message to the entire business chain involved in piracy. From those who operate pirate services, to the distributors who wholesale pirate subscriptions, to the retailers who purchase and resell pirate subscriptions to consumers, the sale of pirate services will not be tolerated,” said Chris Kuelling, executive director of IBCAP.“As with other cases coordinated by IBCAP, we fully expect these defendants will be held accountable, and the Court will enjoin retailers, wholesalers, and others from supporting the Glo TV service.”

The lawsuit was coordinated by IBCAP and filed by IBCAP member DISH Network. Evidence for the case was obtained and provided by the IBCAP laboratory. A copy of the complaint can be found here .

For more information about IBCAP membership and its benefits, visit .

About IBCAP

International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy, Inc. (IBCAP) is a coalition of leading international and U.S. content owners, broadcasters and distributors representing more than 190 television channels from the U.S. and around the world. As the largest anti-piracy organization focused on illicit services offering multicultural content, the non-profit organization proactively monitors and identifies unauthorized video services, collects evidence, and assists with legal actions and criminal investigations against organizations and individuals engaging in pirate activities. IBCAP coordinates with government agencies and law enforcement both in the U.S. and abroad, reports suspected infringers to the appropriate authorities, initiates investigations, and promotes the prosecution of persons or companies who participate in the illegal distribution of its members' video content. More information is available at . Follow us on LinkedIn .

IBCAP Media Contact:

...

VisiTech PR for IBCAP:

...

+1-720-295-6107

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at