Water & Sewage Construction Projects Valued At $397.5 Billion Underway Globally – New Research Insights Revealed

This report provides a detailed analysis of water & sewage construction projects globally, based on projects tracked by the publisher.

The publisher is currently tracking water and sewage construction projects with a total value of $397.5 billion, which includes all projects from the early stages of pre-planning (announcement and study) through to the execution stage. The global pipeline of projects remains considerably advanced, with 77.2% ($306.8 billion) of pipeline value generated by projects that are currently in the execution or pre-execution (design, tender, and award)stages.

The report provides analysis based on the construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

Gain insight into the development of the water & sewage buildings construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities. Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Global Overview

Global - Water and Sewerage Construction Projects

Global - Top 20 Water and Sewerage Construction Projects

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and North Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa

South-East Asia

South Asia

North-East Asia Australasia

