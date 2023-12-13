Global Fog Computing Research Report 2023: Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities And Forecasts 2022-2028

At present, it finds application in devices that require rigorous computation and processing and providing services over a large area at different geographical locations.



The agility and flexibility of big data solutions have led to an increase in the use of the Internet of Things (IoT), thereby resulting in the growing volume of digital data generation.

This represents one of the major factors encouraging enterprises and large organizations across the globe to adopt fog computing solutions for fulfilling the need of quickly accessing large amounts of data. Additionally, these solutions increase business agility by making the production of revenue-generating products and services more efficient.

They also provide a common framework for seamless collaboration and communication. Thus, the growing awareness about the advantages associated with fog computing solutions is increasing their sales over cloud computing. Besides this, the growing data security concerns on account of the rising instances of cyber threats are also propelling their use to connect multiple devices to a network and identify threats, such as potential hacks or malware.

Furthermore, the emerging trend of connected and modern vehicles is positively influencing the deployment of fog computing displays for car-to-car connectivity. Moreover, governments of several countries are investing in developing smart cities, which is creating a positive market outlook.

