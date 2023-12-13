Q.E.P. CO., Inc. Names Leonard Gould President & Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q.E.P. CO., INC. (OTCQX: QEPC) (the“Company” or“QEP”) announced that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Leonard Gould as President & Chief Executive Officer, effective December 8, 2023.



Mr. Gould joined QEP in 1993. During his 30-year tenure with the Company, he has held a wide range of leadership positions, having most recently served as President & CEO, The Americas. During that time, he has overseen and implemented multiple strategic initiatives and has closely managed and grown the Company's most significant customer relationships. Most recently, Mr. Gould spearheaded the Company's transformational initiatives to drive profitability and focus on the Company's core strengths through the marketing and sale of its branded products. Mr. Gould has also served as a member of QEP's Board of Directors since 1999. Mr. Gould holds an MBA from the University of Miami Herbert Business School and a BSBA degree in Marketing from the University of Hartford.

Lewis Gould, Executive Chairman, stated,“Leonard has been at the center of the Company's success over the past three decades and has worked tirelessly to help broaden and grow QEP's business. Leonard's industry knowledge and depth of experience will continue to provide QEP with strong leadership as we focus on our core business of selling flooring tools, adhesives, underlayment and accessories across multiple channels of trade. We are proud of his accomplishments and look forward to Len's leadership in the years ahead.”

About QEP

Founded in 1979, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of best-in-class flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. QEP offers a comprehensive line of specialty installation tools, adhesives, and underlayment. QEP sells its products throughout the world to home improvement retail centers, and professional specialty distribution outlets, under brand names including QEP®, LASH®, ROBERTS®, Capitol®, Premix-Marbletite® (PMM), Brutus®, Homelux®, PRCI®, and Tomecanic®.

QEP is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Please visit our website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements can be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding implementation of the Company's strategies and increasing profitability and stockholder value. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those listed in the Company's annual report, as such risk factors may be amended, supplemented or superseded from time to time by other reports and disclosures made by the Company. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

