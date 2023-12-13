Advancement Of Blacks In Sports Releases 2024 Rising Black Coaches Watchlist

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) All-star roster spotlights NCAA and NFL's top Black head and assistant coaches to watch

BALDWIN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Advancement of Blacks In Sports (ABIS) today announced its 2024 ABIS“Black Coaches Watchlist,” which honors the top Black head and assistant coaches to watch from the NCAA and NFL. This year's peer-nominated list features 14 head coaches and over 30 rising assistant coaches from mid-level and major NCAA football and volleyball programs. The watchlist also names nine rising assistant coaches from the NFL who are ready to elevate their careers to the next level.

ABIS released its first Black Coaches Watchlist in 2021 in response to The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sports' (TIDES) annual Racial & Gender Report Card (RGRC) for college sports, which revealed that college sports received a C for gender hiring and C+ for racial hiring. "College sports have historically not done well at increasing opportunities for women and people of color," said Dr. Richard Lapchick, director of TIDES and the primary author of the RGRC. "Excluding HBCU institutions, the representation of women and people of color in key decision-making roles within collegiate athletics has been weak."

This is the third annual ABIS Black Coaches Watchlist which is shared with athletic administrators and executive search firms in efforts to highlight their contributions as the hiring cycle begins for collegiate and professional sports.

“Since we began the Black Coaches Watchlist, more job openings have now gone to minorities than ever before,” said ABIS founder, Gary Charles.“Congratulations to all of our 2024 Black Coaches Watchlist honorees who exemplify excellence and are recognized as some of the best in the business.”

The list of all nominated coaches can be found here.

ABIS is a non-profit organization with a mission to boldly advocate for a culture of equity and inclusion that results in the advancement of racial, economic, and social justice for Blacks in sports. Founded by Gary Charles, New York's Godfather of Grassroots Basketball in September 2020, Mr. Charles fostered a partnership with notable African Americans and social justice activists and allies to launch Advancement of Blacks in Sports, Inc. (ABIS). ABIS members include coaches, administrators, and athletes at all levels of sports, academicians, civil rights attorneys, social justice influencers, diversity, equity, and inclusion allies and advocates. To learn more, visit .

