BWISE Solutions Welcomes Meds 2U Pharmacy To Its Roster Of Esteemed Clients

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- BWISE Solutions a leader known for its commitment to excellence in the ERP and logistics field, is proud to announce the addition of Meds2U Pharmacy to its distinguished list of clients.About Meds 2U Pharmacy :The Meds 2U Pharmacy team is dedicated to ensuring that Californians, whether in the city, suburbs, or rural areas, have access to medications. Meds 2U pharmacy is committed to preventing individuals from being without their medications due to understaffed pharmacies or the absence of nearby pharmacy services. In this modern era, where waiting in line, uncertainty about medication availability, and communication gaps should be outdated, the team at Meds 2U is actively working to make these issues a thing of the past.Quote from Meds 2U Pharmacy“Choosing BWISE was a wise decision for us, and here's why: impeccable customer service, a comprehensive suite of solutions within one program, and a collaborative approach to finding the perfect solution and package that aligns seamlessly with our budget. It's more than a choice; it's a commitment to excellence tailored just for us.”– Meds 2U Pharmacy, Paul Patel-OwnerWhy Meds 2U Chose BWISE Solutions:. A full end-to-end distribution system that ensures prescriber licenses are up-to-date and can track expiration dates, lot numbers, GTINs, and NDCs.. An automated ERP and WMS system that will replace Med2U's manual processes.. Website form integration into the system. A CRM built into ERP and WMS that can facilitate communication with customers.Quote from BWISE Solutions:"Here at BWISE, we are super excited to work with Meds2U Pharmacy. Working with independent and growing companies is one of the cornerstones of our culture. Beyond products/services, we offer a partnership built on trust, reliability, and a shared vision for success. BWISE welcomes Meds2u Pharmacy to a lasting relationship."– Mady Lessing, BWISE Solutions Marketing DirectorAbout BWISE Solutions :BWISE is a versatile business management system that can be implemented across all facets of warehouse and front office operations, facilitating optimal business performance through the efficient management of tasks, operations, budgets, and productivity tracking. BWISE provides an intuitive and easy-to-use solution that requires relatively minimal setup and little IT overhead approach to allow businesses to monitor and measure performance, identify problems and opportunities, streamline operations, and improve agility in real-time. This allows organizations to make informed -decisions quickly and efficiently. BWISE also offers comprehensive reporting and analytics capabilities, allowing the identification of areas of improvement and developing strategies for long-term success.

