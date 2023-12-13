Yacht Charter Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Yacht Charter Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Yacht Charter Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

The yacht charter market is anticipated to achieve a size of $22.02 billion by 2027, with a 10.2% CAGR, according to TBRC's Yacht Charter Global Market Report 2023.

The yacht harter market is anticipated to achieve a size of $22.02 billion by 2027, with a 10.2% CAGR, according to TBRC's Yacht Charter Global Market Report 2023.

The yacht charter market is expanding due to the increasing popularity of luxury marine tourism. Europe region is projected to dominate the yacht charter market share. Key players in the yacht charter market include Northrop & Johnson, Yachtico Inc., Sailogy S.A., Burgess, Princess Yacht Charter, Fraser Yacht, Beneteau S.A, Sunseeker International Ltd., and The Moorings Limited.

Yacht Charter Market Segments

.By Type: Motorized Yacht, Sailing Yacht, Other Types

.By Contract: Bareboat Charter, Crewed Charter

.By Size: Large, Medium, Small

.By Application: Vacation/ Leisure, Sailing, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global yacht charter market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Yacht charter refers to a contract for the provision of sailing or motor yachts on a temporary basis. The charterer, or ship owner, hires out his ship for a price. The skipper of the yacht does not have to be the person who charters the yacht. These are used for a specific period of time as a part of marine tourism for luxurious experiences.

