Global Smart Lighting Market Forecast 2023-2032 Unveiling Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smart Lighting Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Smart Lighting Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The smart lighting market is anticipated to achieve a size of $31.77 billion by 2027, with a 19.6% CAGR, according to TBRC's Smart Lighting Global Market Report 2023.

The smart lighting market is expanding due to government support. North America region is projected to dominate the smart lighting market share . Key players in the smart lighting market include Koninklijke Philips NV, Cree Inc., General Electric Company, Acuity Brands Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Eaton, Deco Lighting, Dialight, Honeywell Inc., and Osram Licht AG.

Smart Lighting Market Segments

.By Product: Smart Bulbs, Fixtures, Lighting Controls

.By Application: Commercial, Government, Residential, Other Applications

.By Light Source: LED, HID, Other Light Sources

.By Communication Technology: Wired, Wireless

.By Geography: The global smart lighting market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Smart lighting is defined as lighting technology for smart homes connected to the internet. The use of sensors for instances like automatic light dimming or adjusting the brightness of light depending on the mood of the user are some of the features of smart lighting. A smart lighting system ensures high-cost savings and lower energy usage.

Read More On The Global Smart Lighting Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Smart Lighting Market Trends And Strategies

4. Smart Lighting Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Smart Lighting Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Electrical Equipment Global Market Report 2023

report/electrical-equipment-global-market-report

Electric Lighting Equipment Global Market Report 2023

report/electric-lighting-equipment-global-market-report

Smart Home Devices Global Market Report 2023

report/smart-home-devices-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Sports Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027