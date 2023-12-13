Global Smart Lighting Market Forecast 2023-2032 Unveiling Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Smart Lighting Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Smart Lighting Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032 The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032”
- The Business Research Company
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The smart lighting market is anticipated to achieve a size of $31.77 billion by 2027, with a 19.6% CAGR, according to TBRC's Smart Lighting Global Market Report 2023.
The smart lighting market is expanding due to government support. North America region is projected to dominate the smart lighting market share . Key players in the smart lighting market include Koninklijke Philips NV, Cree Inc., General Electric Company, Acuity Brands Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Eaton, Deco Lighting, Dialight, Honeywell Inc., and Osram Licht AG.
Smart Lighting Market Segments
.By Product: Smart Bulbs, Fixtures, Lighting Controls
.By Application: Commercial, Government, Residential, Other Applications
.By Light Source: LED, HID, Other Light Sources
.By Communication Technology: Wired, Wireless
.By Geography: The global smart lighting market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
Smart lighting is defined as lighting technology for smart homes connected to the internet. The use of sensors for instances like automatic light dimming or adjusting the brightness of light depending on the mood of the user are some of the features of smart lighting. A smart lighting system ensures high-cost savings and lower energy usage.
Read More On The Global Smart Lighting Market Report At:
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Smart Lighting Market Trends And Strategies
4. Smart Lighting Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Smart Lighting Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Electrical Equipment Global Market Report 2023
report/electrical-equipment-global-market-report
Electric Lighting Equipment Global Market Report 2023
report/electric-lighting-equipment-global-market-report
Smart Home Devices Global Market Report 2023
report/smart-home-devices-global-market-report
About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.
Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.
Contact Information
The Business Research Company:
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: ...
Check out our:
LinkedIn:
Twitter:
Facebook:
YouTube:
Blog:
Healthcare Blog:
Global Market Model: global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
...
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Sports Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027
MENAFN13122023003118003196ID1107589614
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.