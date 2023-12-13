Simonmed Chooses Azmed As AI Partner For X-Rays, Transforming Patient Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CHICAGO, US, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SimonMed Imaging, a leading name in outpatient imaging centers in the United States, has selected AZmed as its AI partner for X-ray diagnostics. This strategic collaboration aims to enhance efficiency, reduce waiting times, and elevate patient care standards through the integration of Rayvolve, AZmed's AI solution.



SimonMed Imaging recognized the pressing need for advanced AI assistance in managing the increasing volume of X-rays. After a thorough audit of various companies in the space, SimonMed opted for a trial of Rayvolve. The subsequent success and satisfaction among radiologists were validated, focusing on the remarkable improvement in Turnaround Time (TAT).



Radiologists expressed satisfaction with Rayvolve, highlighting its pivotal role in streamlining physicians' workflows. The study confirmed a significant reduction in TAT, demonstrating the tangible benefits of AI implementation.



Dr. Sean Raj, Chief Innovation Officer at SimonMed Imaging, added, "Rayvolve improves patient care. Based on our study, since implementation of the AI, a patient diagnosed with a fracture receives results 6 times faster. Referring providers and patients both appreciate best-in-class TATs. Finally, we have seen boosts in our rads productivity and a simultaneous improvement in quality."



During the six-month study comparing the periods of January 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022 (without AI), and January 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023 (with AI), the total number of examinations increased by 6.95% and the implementation of Rayvolve yielded a massive improvement in TAT.



The TAT for X-rays with fractures saw a marked improvement, corresponding to an overall 6x reduction and a 10x reduction during regular hours. This significant efficiency gain underscores the tangible benefits of AI integration in expediting diagnostic processes, marking a substantial leap forward in both efficiency and patient care.



The results also demonstrated high sensitivity and specificity across all SimonMed outpatient centers, with the software achieving a 98.5% sensitivity and an 88.2% specificity. These findings affirm the reliability and accuracy of Rayvolve in identifying fractures, contributing to improved diagnostic precision.



Julien Vidal, CEO of AZmed, remarked, "We take pride in recognizing the substantial impact of Rayvolve on such a large scale. Outpatient imaging centers often struggle with more X-rays to diagnose in a short amount of time, and we believe we are only scratching the surface of what AI can provide. Rayvolve is instrumental in decreasing waiting times, streamlining workflows, and ensuring the security of patient diagnostics."



Looking ahead, Rayvolve is poised to make an even more significant impact in 2024, ensuring fractures are read within minutes of image acquisition. This collaboration marks a crucial moment in the intersection of medical imaging and AI, showcasing the transformative power of technology in advancing patient care.



About SimonMed Imaging:

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, SimonMed is one of the largest outpatient medical imaging providers and radiology practices in the United States. SimonMed has approximately 170 sites across 11 states and over 200 subspecialty-trained radiologists. SimonMed offers the full modality of diagnostic scans, including 3T MRI, CT, ultrasound, 3-D mammography, PET/CT, nuclear medicine, DEXA, X-rays, among others. The company uses the newest, most-advanced, diagnostic imaging technologies while maintaining affordability and accessibility. SimonMed is a worldwide leader in the clinical use of AI to improve diagnoses with one of the largest global deployments to enhance early breast cancer detection and in the evaluation of brain disorders. Through its simonONE division, SimonMed is also at the forefront of personalized imaging for the early diagnosis and treatment of disease. For more information, visit simonone and simonmed.



About AZmed:

Established in 2018, AZmed is a French company dedicated to enhancing working conditions for medical imaging professionals and positively influencing patient care. The company's solution, Rayvolve, is an artificial intelligence tool designed to identify various types of abnormalities in standard radiography. Rayvolve is a software that saves time for radiologists and emergency physicians, making examination interpretations more efficient and reducing the risk of diagnostic errors. Rayvolve is FDA-approved and proudly holds the distinction of being the first French product to secure CE marking for artificial intelligence software in conventional radiology. Today, over 1000 healthcare facilities globally trust AZmed as their partner in advancing diagnostic capabilities and improving patient outcomes. For more information, please visit azmed.

