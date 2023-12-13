K. Hovnanian® Introduces The Grove At Jackson Village, A New LOOKS Community In Fredericksburg, VA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K. Hovnanian️ Homes introduces The Grove at Jackson Village, an 850-unit townhome community in Fredericksburg. This community offers LOOKS: a designer-curated collection of beautiful interiors. Buyers can choose between Loft, Farmhouse, Classic or Elements LOOKS, and enjoy cohesive style without the stress.



"By whittling down an overwhelming number of design choices, we've been able to focus on making our 'LOOKS' stand out," said Alexander Hovnanian, Executive Vice President of Homebuilding Operations. "Think of it this way: Would you rather buy fish from a diner with a menu the size of a phone book, or from a seafood restaurant that specializes in a few high-quality dishes?”



With the innovative LOOKS process, including the online Design & Price tool at select communities, "we can make the process of designing your home actually fun,” said Hovnanian.“It's simple, easy, and most importantly, you'll actually know the price!”

The Grove at Jackson Village offers floorplans featuring up to 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and 3,025 square feet, including options for the Extra Suite-a self-contained living space designed for multi-generational living.

The community is located near shopping and dining at Central Park, major employment hubs, and commuter route I-95 with access to the VRE train station.

More information is available at khov/jacksonvillage

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation's largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. The Company's homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian® Homes. Additionally, the Company's subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation's largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

The Grove at Jackson Village is offered by K. Hovnanian at Jackson Village, LLC. All dimensions are approximate. Features and options may vary. Unless stated hardscape, landscape and decorator items not included. See a Sales Consultant for full details. Equal Housing Opportunity.