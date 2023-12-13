Global Top 20 Port Construction Projects Insights And Analytics 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Port Construction Project Insights and Analytics (Q4 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This report provides a detailed analysis of port construction projects globally, based on projects tracked. The publisher is currently tracking port construction projects globally, from the early pre-planning stages (of announcement and study) through to execution, with a combined value of $501.5 billion. The South-East Asia region has the highest share of the pipeline value, standing at $84.5 billion, followed by Middle East and North Africa (MENA) at $73.4 billion and South Asia at $73.2 billion.
Report Scope
The report provides analysis based on the construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners. Gain insight into the development of the port construction sector. Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities. Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.
Key Topics Covered:
Global Overview Global - Port Construction Projects Global - Top 20 Port Construction Projects North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Middle East and North Africa Sub-Saharan Africa South-East Asia South Asia North-East Asia Australasia Contact the Publisher
