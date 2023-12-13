(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Cell and Gene Therapy CRO Market was valued USD 600 Million in 2023 and projected to reach USD 1,368.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Cell and Gene Therapy CRO Market ”, by Type of Therapy (Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy), Scale of Operation (Drug Discovery, Preclinical and Clinical), Therapeutic Area (Oncological Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Metabolic Disorders, Autoimmune Disorders, Blood Disorders, Rare / Genetic Disorders, Ophthalmological Disorders, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Cell and Gene Therapy CRO Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 600 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 1,368.4 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 12.5% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type of Therapy , Therapeutic Area and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Altasciences Allucent Sample of Companies Covered Accelera Charles River Laboratories Creative Biolabs CMIC

Download the Sample -

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Cell and Gene Therapy CRO Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits .

Market Overview

The Cell and Gene Therapy (CRO) market refers to the specialized sector within the broader field of biopharmaceuticals that provides contract research services specifically tailored to the unique needs of developers and manufacturers of cell and gene therapies. The Cell and Gene Therapy (CRO) Market is experiencing notable growth within the broader biopharmaceutical sector. As a specialized segment, it caters to the dynamic needs of cell and gene therapy developers by offering comprehensive research services. The market is characterized by increasing investments, collaborations, and a surge in clinical trials for innovative therapies. CROs play a pivotal role in accelerating the development of cell and gene therapies, providing expertise in regulatory compliance, clinical trial design, and manufacturing processes. This market's trajectory is driven by the rising prominence of advanced therapies in treating various diseases, showcasing its pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare.

Major Vendors in the Global Cell and Gene Therapy CRO Market:



Altasciences

Allucent

Accelera Charles River Laboratories

Creative Biolabs

CMIC

Evotec

ICON

IQVIA

Labcorp

Medpace

PPD

Precision For Medicine

QPS Syneos Health

Request for Discount @

Rise in healthcare expenditure

The escalating global healthcare expenditure stands as a driver propelling the Cell and Gene Therapy (CRO) market into a phase of unprecedented growth. As countries worldwide increase their investments in healthcare infrastructure, research, and development, the demand for advanced therapeutic solutions, including cell and gene therapies, experiences a simultaneous surge. The intricate nature of these therapies necessitates specialized expertise, driving biopharmaceutical companies to seek the support of CROs. The rise in healthcare expenditure facilitates these collaborations, enabling CROs to provide essential services in clinical trial management, regulatory compliance, and research optimization. This financial commitment to healthcare underscores a commitment to innovation, positioning the Cell and Gene Therapy CRO market as a vital player in advancing the frontiers of medical science and translating groundbreaking research into transformative therapies for patients globally.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Rise in healthcare expenditure Global Adoption of Advanced Therapies

Opportunities:



Increasing spending in R&D activities Technological Innovations in Manufacturing

Increasing spending in R&D activities

The increasing allocation of funds towards research and development (R&D) activities presents a significant opportunity for the Cell and Gene Therapy Contract Research Organization (CRO) market. As the cell and gene therapy landscape evolves, driven by advancements and breakthroughs, the need for specialized R&D support becomes imperative. The financial commitment to R&D reflects a proactive approach in addressing complex challenges associated with developing innovative therapies. CROs, positioned at the forefront of this transformative field, stand to benefit from heightened investments. The opportunity lies in offering tailored services that streamline R&D processes, enhance clinical trial efficiency, and navigate intricate regulatory landscapes. As biopharmaceutical companies intensify their efforts to bring novel cell and gene therapies to market, the collaboration with CROs equipped with cutting-edge R&D capabilities becomes a strategic imperative, fostering innovation and accelerating the development of groundbreaking treatments.

T he market for Cell and Gene Therapy CRO is dominated by North America.

North America asserts its dominance as the epicenter of the Cell and Gene Therapy Contract Research Organization (CRO) market, showcasing a formidable influence in shaping the industry landscape. The region's preeminence is underscored by a convergence of factors, including advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial investments in biopharmaceutical research, and a thriving ecosystem of innovative biotechnology companies. The United States, in particular, stands as a focal point for cutting-edge developments in cell and gene therapies, fostering a dynamic environment for collaborations between biopharmaceutical firms and specialized CROs. The regulatory framework's adaptability and support further contribute to North America's leadership in facilitating seamless research and development activities. With a concentration of key industry players, research institutions, and a robust clinical trial landscape, North America continues to lead the Cell and Gene Therapy CRO Market, solidifying its position as a global hub for advancing transformative therapies in the field of biopharmaceuticals.

The Drug Discovery Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on Scale of Operation the Cell and Gene Therapy CRO market is segmented into Drug Discovery, Preclinical and Clinical. The Drug Discovery segment emerges as the dominant force in the Cell and Gene Therapy Contract Research Organization (CRO) market, and its influence is anticipated to extend into the future. As the demand for innovative therapies intensifies, the emphasis on Drug Discovery CRO services becomes pivotal in accelerating the development of cell and gene therapies. This segment encompasses a spectrum of crucial activities, including target identification, lead optimization, and preclinical testing, all of which are integral to bringing transformative therapies to market. The anticipated dominance in the future underscores the continued reliance on CROs to navigate the complexities of drug discovery in the evolving landscape of cell and gene therapies. This trajectory reflects the pivotal role Drug Discovery CROs play in advancing research, optimizing development pipelines, and contributing to the realization of groundbreaking treatments for various diseases.

Inquire Before Buying:

Browse Similar Reports:

Rare Disease Gene Therapy Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Gene Therapy Market 2023 – 2030 By Indication (Cancer, Neurological, Hepatological Diseases, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy), Delivery Method (In Vivo, Ex Vivo), Vectors (Non-viral (Oligonucleotides), Viral (Retroviral, Adeno-associated)) - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that a market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain themselves in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

1248 CarMia Way Richmond,

VA 23235,

United States.

USA: +1 847 450 0808

Email: ...

Web :

Follow Us on: | Twitter | LinkedIn |