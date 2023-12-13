(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company's Device-As-A-Service Global Market Report 2023, the global device-as-a-service market is poised for remarkable expansion, with an expected surge from $88.63 billion in 2022 to $117.34 billion in 2023 , reflecting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.4%. Looking ahead, the device-as-a-service market is forecasted to reach $359.71 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 32.3%.



Rising Adoption of Subscription-Based Service Models

The device-as-a-service market is witnessing substantial growth fueled by the escalating adoption of the subscription-based service model. This model, characterized by customers paying recurring fees for access to services over a specified period, offers businesses a comprehensive solution for managing their device infrastructure. As reported by eLabs Inc., 53% of all software income was generated from subscription models by 2022, with subscription services employed by 78% of industries globally. The subscription economy is set to reach $1.3 trillion in the upcoming decade, indicating a robust trajectory for the device-as-a-service market.



Integration of Advanced Technologies

Advanced technologies are becoming pivotal in shaping the device-as-a-service market, with major players consistently innovating to maintain their market standing. In a recent development, Social Mobile, a US-based enterprise mobility solution provider, launched Social Mobile ONE, a cutting-edge device-as-a-service offering. This technology simplifies device acquisition for businesses, eliminating concerns about upfront costs and ongoing maintenance. It includes enterprise-grade hardware, device management software, managed mobility services, and cellular connectivity, providing a cost-effective and easily manageable solution for businesses of all sizes.





Desktops

Laptops

Notebooks

Tablets Smartphones and Peripherals



Hardware

Software Service



Small and Medium Enterprise Large Enterprise



Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Educational Institutions

Healthcare and Life Sciences

IT and Telecommunication

Public Sector and Government Offices Other Industry Verticals

North America at the Helm; Asia-Pacific Gears Up for Rapid Growth

In 2022, North America took the lead in the device-as-a-service market. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, signifying the global nature of the market's expansion.



This comprehensive device-as-a-service market report on the device-as-a-service market not only forecasts substantial growth but also offers insights into the market drivers and key trends. Stakeholders, from industry leaders to investors, can leverage this information to make informed decisions, navigate market dynamics, and capitalize on emerging opportunities. As businesses increasingly adopt subscription-based service models, the device-as-a-service market stands as a testament to innovation and adaptability in the ever-evolving tech landscape.

