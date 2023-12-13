Historical Adventure The Terror Takes Young Readers On A Gripping Journey Through England's Past

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Graham Temby, a seasoned educator and passionate storyteller, unveils his latest literary masterpiece, "The Terror," aimed at captivating young readers aged 9-12. In this thrilling historical novel, Temby skillfully weaves a tale set against the backdrop of England's tumultuous history, offering readers a gripping narrative that explores the resilience of a nation in the face of oppression.In "The Terror," readers are transported to a shadowy chapter in England's history, where the clash of swords and the cries of valiant sons and daughters echo through the ages. The story follows John Aelricson, a humble farmer turned reluctant hero, thrust into the epicentre of a conflict between the unyielding desire for freedom and the oppressive might of Norman invaders.As villages burn and innocents fall, John and a group of vibrant characters wage a rebellion against the formidable Norman force. "The Terror" is not just a historical novel; it's a tribute to the spirit of a people who refused to be subdued, chronicling sacrifices and undying love for freedom. It brings young readers to Anglo-Saxon England, where life wasn't as safe and comfortable as it is today.With his book, the author wants to bring historical facts to life without causing distress to young readers. "The book is a historical novel for children aged 9 to mid-teens. I believe it is important that the stories our children read share the historical truth, making reading educational as well as entertaining. Reading books like The Terror is important for children as it improves their knowledge of British history and shows them the reality of life in previous centuries, and how they lived in medieval days." Says Graham Temby."The Terror" by Graham Temby is available at major bookstores, online retailers, and the author's website.About the Author:Born in 1953, Graham Temby brings a wealth of experience as an educator and community advocate to his writing. After a career in primary education, Temby's commitment to conservation and community service shines through in "The Terror." His passion for badger conservation and environmental education, recognized by awards from Durham Police, is woven into the narrative, offering readers a rich depiction of historical and ecological insights.Beyond the pages of "The Terror," Temby's dedication to community service is evident in his post-retirement roles as a police support volunteer and an exams invigilator. His engaging school visits and lectures on conservation showcase a commitment to inspiring the next generation.Grab your copy today form Amazon.

