Unveiling The Spirited Growth Of The Global Alcoholic Beverages Market

Alcoholic - Beverages Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Alcoholic - Beverages Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In the dynamic landscape of the global alcoholic beverages market , the size surged from $530.85 billion in 2022 to $569.58 billion in 2023, reflecting a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Projections paint a promising future, anticipating the market to reach $731.84 billion by 2027, maintaining a steady CAGR of 6.5%.

Driving Forces: Population Growth and Beverage Demand

As the global population heads towards an anticipated 10 billion by 2050, the demand for alcoholic beverages rises in tandem. This surge necessitates an increase in crop production, farming activities, and trade volumes to cater to the growing population. Consequently, companies in the market are poised to benefit from the upswing in demand for alcoholic beverages during the forecast period.

Market Leaders and Emerging Trends

Major players shaping the landscape of the alcoholic beverages market include Anheuser-Busch InBev sa/nv, Heineken N.V., Diageo plc, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., and others. The industry is witnessing a shift as alcoholic beverage manufacturers respond to evolving consumer preferences. Ready-to-mix hybrid beverages, a notable trend, blend alcoholic drinks from diverse categories, incorporating unique flavor combinations and production methods. Examples include Malibu Red (rum and tequila), Kahlua Midnight (rum and Kahlua), and Absolut Tune (vodka and sparkling wine).

Regional Dominance and Market Segmentation

In 2022, the Asia-Pacific region emerged as the leader in the alcoholic beverages market share, with Western Europe closely following as the second-largest region. The comprehensive global analysis encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Diverse Segmentation for Consumer Preferences

The global alcoholic beverages market is intricately segmented, considering consumer preferences and market dynamics:

.By Type: Beer, Wine And Brandy, Spirits

.By Distribution Channel: Off-Trade Channels, On-Trade Channels

.By Category: Mass, Premium

.Subsegments add granularity, encompassing Ales, Lagers, Stouts & Porters, Malts, Wine, Brandy, Whiskey, Vodka, Rum, Tequila, Gin, and Other Spirits.

Alcoholic - Beverages Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Alcoholic - Beverages Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on alcoholic - beverages market size, alcoholic - beverages market drivers and trends, alcoholic - beverages market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and alcoholic beverages market growth across geographies. The alcoholic - beverages market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

