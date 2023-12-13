Unveiling Opportunities: Global Real Estate Market Trends

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Real Estate Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global real estate market is on an upward trajectory, set to expand from $3694.47 billion in 2022 to $3976.18 billion in 2023, with a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. Projections indicate sustained growth, with the market size expected to reach $5209.84 billion in 2027, reflecting a CAGR of 7.0%. This expansion is underpinned by various factors shaping the real estate landscape.

Driving Forces Behind Market Growth

The real estate market's ascent is bolstered by stable economic growth forecasted in both developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) anticipates global real GDP growth at 3.7% over 2019 and 2020, and 3.6% from 2021 to 2023. Recovering commodity prices further contribute to market growth. Developed economies are expected to exhibit stability during the forecast period, with emerging markets poised to grow slightly faster than their developed counterparts. Notably, India's GDP surged to $3173.40 billion in 2021, compared to $2667.69 billion in 2020, according to World Bank data.

Explore the Global Real Estate Market with a Detailed Sample Report:



Key Players Shaping the Landscape

Major companies play a pivotal role in influencing the dynamics of the real estate market. Companies such as Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd., Daito Trust Construction Co. Ltd., Brookfield Asset Management, American Tower Corporation, Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, CapitaLand Limited, Realogy Holdings Corp., Xiamen C&D, Simon Property Group Inc, and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. contribute significantly to the vitality and growth of the real estate sector.

The Rise of Gen Z: A Catalyst for Growth

Gen Z, the demographic cohort born between the mid-1990s and early 2000s, is emerging as a significant force in the real estate market. Predicted to outspend other generations on rental services throughout their lifetime, Gen Z relies heavily on technology and the internet to make purchasing and lifestyle decisions. With almost one-quarter of the U.S. population belonging to Gen Z, the real estate rental services market is poised for growth, with technology-driven approaches being a key focus for marketing and leasing campaigns.

Regional Dynamics

In 2022, Asia-Pacific took the lead as the largest region in the real estate market, followed by North America. The regions covered in the real estate market report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Segmentation Insights

The global real estate market is segmented based on key factors:

.Type: Real Estate Rental, Real Estate Agency and Brokerage

.Mode: Online, Offline

.Property Type: Fully Furnished, Semi-Furnished, Unfurnished

Subsegments Covered: Residential Buildings And Dwellings Rental Services, Non-Residential Buildings Rental Services, Mini warehouses And Self-Storage Units Rental Services, Other Rental Services, Residential Buildings And Dwellings Brokers, Non-Residential Buildings Brokers, Mini warehouses And Self-Storage Units Brokers, Other Brokers

Access the Complete Report for In-Depth Analysis:



Real Estate Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Real Estate Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on real estate market size, real estate market drivers and trends , real estate market major players , competitors' revenues, real estate market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The real estate market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Real Estate Software Market Global Market Report 2023



Real Estate Agency And Brokerage Global Market Report 2023



Real Estate Rental Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 6500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Sports Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027