Crescent Acquires 16 Buildings Across 3 Portfolios In Boulder

Crescent Real Estate re-enters the Boulder market with the acquisition of 16 buildings across three portfolios, including Flatiron Park North shown here.

DENVER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Crescent Real Estate LLC, a Colorado-based leading real estate investment and operating company, is excited to announce its entry into the Boulder market with the acquisition of 16 buildings across three portfolios. The purchase includes one portfolio in Flatiron Park North, another in Highpoint, and a third in Tierra. This move marks Crescent Real Estate's re-entry into the Boulder market following the sale of Flatiron Park.

"We are thrilled to be back in the Boulder market and look forward to serving the community with our innovative and cutting-edge creative work environments," said Ben Molk, Senior Vice President at Crescent Real Estate.

Becky Gamble, CEO of the brokerage Dean Callan & Co., will be leading the leasing efforts for Crescent Real Estate in Boulder.

Crescent Real Estate is committed to creating a work environment that reflects the community it serves and is proud to be local to Colorado.

For more information, please visit our website at crescent.

ABOUT CRESCENT

Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management, development, and investment capacity of more than $10 billion. Through the GP Invitation Funds, Crescent acquires, develops, and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent's premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office, multifamily, hospitality, and senior living assets located throughout the U.S., including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and the wellness lifestyle leader, Canyon Ranch®. For more information, visit .

