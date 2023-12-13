Parliament Security Breach: Suspect A Habitual Alcoholic, Claims Neighbour

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Dec 13 (IANS) A neighbour of one of the suspects -- Vicky Sharma, apprehended on Wednesday in connection with the security breach in Parliament, has claimed that Sharma was a habitual alcoholic.

A team of Delhi Police has detained Sharma and his wife, Rakhi, from Sector 7, Housing Board Colony here.

Vijay Parmar, a resident of the same residential society, told reporters the couple had been living in the locality for the last 15 years, and Sharma, a resident of Hisar, was a habitual alcoholic.

It's being said that the couple had left their house around 8 a.m. on Wednesday to proceed to the national capital.

"The couple along with their daughter used to reside in the locality. We noticed arguments taking place between the husband and wife a few times. We had no idea whether Vicky Sharma was working anywhere.

"He even used to fight with neighbors. Our RWA also received several complaints against the couple," he said.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram Police have been tight-lipped on the matter, while Delhi Police have taken custody of the couple and are questioning the suspects.

The police, meanwhile, have beefed up the security in the area.

