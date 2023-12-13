Parliament Security Breach: 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club' Link Suggests Meticulously Planned Operation, Suspected External Direction, Says Police

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) The six accused involved in the breach of Parliament security on Wednesday were connected through the "Bhagat Singh Fan Club page" on social media sites Facebook and Instagram, police said.

Sources privy to the probe also told IANS that the investigators suspect that they were being directed by someone both before and during the act.

Several questions have left investigators puzzled.

"Why did they not throw the flare canister and instead kept it in their hands in the Lok Sabha house? They were surely directed to do so by someone," a source said.

"The four accused, apprehended both outside and inside the Parliament, had handed over their mobile phones to Lalit Jha, a resident of Bihar. He was also located outside the Parliament and fled with the bag containing the phones when his associates were nabbed. It appears that he too received directions to do so from another person to flee from their with phones," the source added.

The youth who jumped into the well of the Lok Sabha was shouting, "Kaala Kanoon Nahi Chalega, Tanasahi nahi chalegi”.

The five accused arrested have been identified as Manoranjan D, a resident of Mysuru, Sagar Sharma, a resident of Lucknow, Neelam, a resident of Haryana's Jind, Amol Shinde, a resident of Maharashtra's Latur and Vikram a.k.a Vicky Sharma, a resident of Gurugram sector-7 and native of Hisar.

Jha is still absconding and police said that a manhunt has been initiated to nab him. The police teams from Special Cell are still interrogating the accused, to ascertain the reason behind the act.

As per initial probe, it was also revealed that Manoranjan and Sharma had visitors' passes for 45 minutes but they stayed in the visitors' gallery for close to two hours. The two had entered the Lok Sabha Hall from the visitors' gallery.

Manoranjan, an Engineering student from Karnataka and Sharma, got his visitor's pass issued on the reference of Karnataka's Mysuru BJP MP, Pratap Simha. Neelam and Shinde were protesting with coloured flares outside Parliament and were detained by Delhi Police.

