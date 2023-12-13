Delhi HC Lawyers Seen Fighting Over Chairs In Viral Video

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) A video of lawyers fighting over chairs, purportedly in the Delhi High Court cafeteria, has gone viral on social media.

Apparently, the scuffle broke out after a woman lawyer was asked to leave the seats in the cafeteria.

She also allegedly slapped a senior advocate who came in between to resolve the issue.

In the video, lawyers could be seen arguing and scattered food can be seen on the table, floor and clothes of other advocates.

