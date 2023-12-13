'If I Want To Do Sajda, No One Can Stop Me', Shami Reacts ODI World Cup Celebration Controversy

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Senior India pacer Mohammed Shami has slammed trolls over baseless allegations that he stopped himself from doing 'Sajda' after claiming a five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Shami emerged as India's standout performer in the home 50-over mega event, claiming the title of the highest wicket-taker despite sitting out the initial four matches in the playing XI.

He achieved three remarkable five-wicket hauls during the ODI World Cup showcasing his prowess against New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and impressively once more against the Kiwis in the thrilling first semi-final. However, during the Sri Lanka match, a segment of social media users attempted to stir controversy surrounding Shami's celebration of his 5-wicket haul.

In a viral video, Shami was seen kneeling and touching the ground with both hands after dismissing Kasun Rajitha Sri Lanka's to complete his 5-fer.

Then, some voices on social media alleged that Shami intended to offer a prayer on the field but refrained from doing so, potentially out of concern for backlash or misinterpretation of his actions.

Reacting to such baseless allegations, Shami said that he is a proud Indian and a proud Muslim and emphasised that no one would have prevented him from praying if he had intended to do so during the match.

"If I want to do Sajda then who will stop me? I won't stop anyone from other religion nor will they stop me. If I want to do it, I will do it. What's the problem in it? I'm a Muslim, I proudly say that I'm a Muslim and an Indian.

"So what's the problem in it? If I had any problem then I wouldn't be living in India. If I had to take permission to do Sajda from someone then why will I live here,” said Shami on Agenda Aaj Tak.

Shami further elaborated that during the group match against Sri Lanka, he bowled with an immense intensity, giving his all at a 200 per cent effort. He clarified that his gesture of sinking to the ground and kneeling was a result of exhaustion from putting in such a tremendous effort during the game.

"People like this are not on anyone's side. They only want to create a ruckus. I bowled with 200 percent intensity in that game against Sri Lanka. Wickets were falling in quick succession and after taking 3 wickets, I thought I had to take a 5-wicket haul today. I was tired of not getting a wicket despite beating the edge of the batter so many times. I was bowling at full tilt. So when I got my 5th wicket, I sank to the ground and kneeled. People gave a different meaning to it. I think people who are misinterpreting these things don't have any other work," he added.

