'If I Want To Do Sajda, No One Can Stop Me', Shami Reacts ODI World Cup Celebration Controversy

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Senior India pacer Mohammed Shami has slammed trolls over baseless allegations that he stopped himself from doing 'Sajda' after claiming a five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
Shami emerged as India's standout performer in the home 50-over mega event, claiming the title of the highest wicket-taker despite sitting out the initial four matches in the playing XI.
He achieved three remarkable five-wicket hauls during the ODI World Cup showcasing his prowess against New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and impressively once more against the Kiwis in the thrilling first semi-final. However, during the Sri Lanka match, a segment of social media users attempted to stir controversy surrounding Shami's celebration of his 5-wicket haul.
In a viral video, Shami was seen kneeling and touching the ground with both hands after dismissing Kasun Rajitha Sri Lanka's to complete his 5-fer.
Then, some voices on social media alleged that Shami intended to offer a prayer on the field but refrained from doing so, potentially out of concern for backlash or misinterpretation of his actions.
Reacting to such baseless allegations, Shami said that he is a proud Indian and a proud Muslim and emphasised that no one would have prevented him from praying if he had intended to do so during the match.
"If I want to do Sajda then who will stop me? I won't stop anyone from other religion nor will they stop me. If I want to do it, I will do it. What's the problem in it? I'm a Muslim, I proudly say that I'm a Muslim and an Indian.
"So what's the problem in it? If I had any problem then I wouldn't be living in India. If I had to take permission to do Sajda from someone then why will I live here,” said Shami on Agenda Aaj Tak.
Shami further elaborated that during the group match against Sri Lanka, he bowled with an immense intensity, giving his all at a 200 per cent effort. He clarified that his gesture of sinking to the ground and kneeling was a result of exhaustion from putting in such a tremendous effort during the game.
"People like this are not on anyone's side. They only want to create a ruckus. I bowled with 200 percent intensity in that game against Sri Lanka. Wickets were falling in quick succession and after taking 3 wickets, I thought I had to take a 5-wicket haul today. I was tired of not getting a wicket despite beating the edge of the batter so many times. I was bowling at full tilt. So when I got my 5th wicket, I sank to the ground and kneeled. People gave a different meaning to it. I think people who are misinterpreting these things don't have any other work," he added.
--IANS
bc/
MENAFN13122023000231011071ID1107589538
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.