SLIICK LAUNCHES ITS ADORABLE STOCKING STUFFER PROMOTION IN SELECT STORES FOR HOLIDAY

an American International Industries brand known for its premium-grade, salon-quality hair removal products, unveils a luscious array of hard wax treats in store, affordably (or specially)-priced at under $10 each and adorably presented for holiday gifting.

With all the revealing party looks trending this holiday, people are looking for easy ways to achieve lastingly smooth, hair-free skin. Tired of shaving, they seek bladeless options to avoid razor bumps and ingrown hairs. With expensive salon visits out of reach, they want to do their own waxing in the comfort of their own home.

Sliick presents the perfect stocking stuffers for all the self-care lovers and DIY waxing enthusiasts on your gift list. Colorful hard wax beads in fragrant fruity flavors take the boredom out of waxing and make the experience more pleasurable, pampering and fun. Cute little presents sure to stir big-time joy.

Microwave Melting Cup : effortlessly heats wax beads in minutes. Reusable, microwave-safe and ergonomically-designed, the 100% silicone cup ensures easy, safe transferring of hot wax to skin. Comes with a durable silicone spatula applicator for a special $9.97 pricing.

The cup is compatible with Sliick's Gummy Bears or Dragon Fruit Hard Wax Beads , designed to effortlessly remove coarse to fine hair without the need for strips. Soft on skin, yet tough on stubble, the gentle, versatile formulas can be used anywhere on face or body, from brows to bikini line, lips to legs.



Gummy Bears Hard Wax : pink bears are infused with soothing strawberry seed oil and scent while the peach bears contain skin-softening peach kernel seed oil and scent for a sweet and sensorial waxing experience.

Dragon Fruit Hard Wax:

hot pink beads are infused with nourishing, vitamin-rich dragon fruit extract and scent to set a heavenly holiday mood.

Each flavor comes in an 8-ounce jar and retails for only $9.97 each.

The promotion is available at select Walmart stores nationwide during the holiday season .

