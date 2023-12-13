Susan G. Komen® West Palm Beach MORE THAN PINK Walk Raises Funds For Patient Care Services And Breast Cancer Health Equity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Susan G. Komen ®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will hold the annual West Palm Beach MORE THAN PINK Walk on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at The Meyer Amphitheatre. This signature event enables Komen to raise critical funds that provide direct support to breast cancer patients, fund groundbreaking research, empower health equity initiatives nationwide, and advocate for change at both the state and federal government levels. "We are excited to host the annual West Palm Beach MORE THAN PINK Walk this year and provide a community for all individuals impacted by breast cancer," said Sean Gross, State Executive Director at Susan G. Komen. "West Palm Beach has a large Latinx community and breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among Hispanic women in the U.S. We look forward to raising funds that advance health equity outcomes, provide patient navigation services, and break down the barriers that create poor breast health outcomes for these communities."

What:

West Palm Beach MORE THAN PINK Walk



When:

Saturday, January 27, 2024, Warm up at 8:15 AM, Opening Ceremony at 8:30 AM, Walk begins at 9:00 AM



Where:

Meyer

Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, FL



Details:

Register online at



This year's West Palm Beach MORE THAN PINK Walk is made possible by the following sponsors: Bank of America, Walgreens, Gilead Oncology, Daiichi-Sankyo, Local Presenting Sponsor: Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, Florida Power and Light, Tropical Shipping, South Florida Ford dealers, Good Samaritan Medical Center, International Materials Foundation, OB/GYN Specialists of the Palm Beaches, Hubbard Radio, New York Post, Lamar Transit Advertising, Palm Tran, WPTV, Carbon Health, LaCroix Sparkling Water, Demand the Limits Injury Attorneys, and iTHINK Financial. Additionally, Jessica Patykula, will serve as the 2024 Walk Chair and Emmy award winning anchor, Shannon Cake from WPTV, will Emcee the event.

We hope to see you on Saturday, January 27th at the 2024 MORE THAN PINK Walk as we come together as one community to share our stories, our laughter, and our tears with each other. Register today and join us as we celebrate survivors and those living with breast cancer as well as honor loved ones lost to the disease.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide.

We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at .

