Global Battery Energy Storage Market Size, Share And Trends Report, 2018-2022 Forecasts To 2027

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Battery Energy Storage Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis by Region, Technology, Installed Capacity, Key Players and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Battery Energy Storage Market to Reach a Value of $14.89 billion by 2027

The report offers comprehensive information and understanding of the global battery energy storage system market. The report analyzes the current trend and future potential of the battery energy storage market at global, regional (Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa), and key countries (the US, Chile, China, India, Japan, Australia, Republic of Korea, Germany, the UK, and France) level.

The report analyzes the battery energy storage market in terms of value and volume, classified by various technologies for the period 2018-2027 with a specific focus on installations up to 2018, up to 2022, and up to 2027.

The electrochemical energy storage technologies covered in the report include lead-acid batteries, flow batteries, sodium-sulfur batteries, lithium-ion batteries, and other advanced batteries.

The report provides insight into the drivers and restraints affecting the battery energy storage market, competitive landscape, policies and initiatives, recent market deals, battery system cost analysis, top company profiles, and key projects. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by the publisher's team of industry experts.

Reasons to Buy



The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -

Facilitate decision-making by analyzing market data on battery energy storage systems

Develop strategies based on developments in the battery energy storage system market

Identify key partners and business-development avenues, based on an understanding of the movements of the major competitors in the battery energy storage system market Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategies, and prospects

Company Profiles of Major Players





Tesla Inc

LG Chem Ltd Samsung SDI Co Ltd

Executive Summary

China to Lead the Country-Level Market for Battery Energy Storage

Introduction

Energy Storage Systems, Overview

Energy Storage System Technologies, Overview



Energy Storage System Technologies, Mechanical

Energy Storage System Technologies, Electrical

Energy Storage System Technologies, Electrochemical

Energy Storage System Technologies, Chemical Energy Storage System Technologies, Thermal

Energy Storage System Technologies, Application

Energy Storage System Technologies, Costs

Energy Storage System Technologies, Rationale for Usage

Energy Storage System Technologies, Disposal and Environmental Impact

Report Guidance

Battery Energy Storage Market, Global

Battery Energy Storage Market, Global, Market Overview

Battery Energy Storage Market, Global, Market Drivers and Restraints



Battery Energy Storage Market, Global, Market Drivers and Impact Analysis Battery Energy Storage Market, Global, Market Restraints and Impact Analysis

Battery Energy Storage Market, Global, Market Size Analysis



Battery Energy Storage Market, Global, Market Volume (GW), 2018, 2022, 2027

Battery Energy Storage Market, Global, Market Value ($bn), 2018, 2022, 2027

Battery Energy Storage Market, Global, Market Share by Region, 2018, 2022, 2027 Battery Energy Storage Market, Global, Market Share by Technology, 2022

Battery Energy Storage Market, Global, Competitive Landscape

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



A123 Systems LLC

ABB Ltd

Amperex Technology Limited

Belectric Solar & Battery GmbH

BlueSolutions SA

BYD Co Ltd

Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd

Dalian Rongke Power Co Ltd

Doosan Gridtech Inc

Ecoult

Exide Industries Ltd

Fiamm

Fluence Energy Inc

General Electric Co

GS Yuasa Corp

Guangdong Dynavolt Renewable Energy Technology Co Ltd

Hyundai Electric and Energy Systems Co Ltd

Invinity Energy Systems Plc

Kokam America Inc.

Kokam Co Ltd

Leclanche SA

LG Chem Ltd

LG Corp

Maxwell Technologies Inc

Narada Power Source Co Ltd

NEC Chile SA

NEC Corp

NEC Energy Solutions Inc

NGK Insulators Ltd

Nidec ASI SpA

NR Electric Co Ltd

Robert Bosch GmbH

Saft Groupe SA

SAMSUNG

Samsung SDI Co Ltd

Shenzhen Cubenergy Co Ltd

Shenzhen Sinexcel Electric Co Ltd

Shin Kobe Electric Machinery Co Ltd

Showa Denko Materials Co Ltd

Siemens AG

SMA Solar Technology AG

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

Sungrow-Samsung SDI Energy Storage Power Supply Co Ltd

Tesla Inc

Toshiba Corp

Wartsila Corp

Xtreme Power Inc. Younicos GmbH

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets