Five Programs At Sault College's School Of Natural Environment Receive Accreditation From ECO Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sault College has announced that five programs at its School of Natural Environment have achieved accreditation from ECO Canada, a leading organization dedicated to advancing environmental employment. This recognition highlights Sault College's commitment to providing high-quality education and fostering environmentally responsible leaders for the future.

The five programs, namely, Natural Environment Technician - Conservation and Managemen , Forestry Technician – Conservation , Adventure Recreation and Parks Technician , Fish and Wildlife Conservation Technician , and Natural Resource/Environmental Law – Inspection and Enforcement have been accredited by ECO Canada based on conformance with the National Accreditation Standard for Post-secondary Environmental Programs. The accreditation has been granted through the Canadian Environmental Accreditation Commission (CEAC), an independent body that oversees ECO Canada's post-secondary accreditation program.

ECO Canada accredited environmental programs foster a culture of proactive, continuous improvement. The accreditation validates a post-secondary program's commitment to high-quality education, accountability and public trust. ECO Canada works closely with industry and academic partners to make sure these programs keep pace with ever-changing trends and the skills employers expect from graduates today.

The accreditation process with Sault College spanned a duration of about 18 months. It involved a thorough examination of programming, supports, and services, containing various parts of the student experience. This analysis extended from program policies and practices to assessing the effectiveness of student support services and the quality of facilities.

“The Canadian Environmental Accreditation Commission and the site reviewers were very impressed with the quality of the accredited Sault College programs and the dedication of the faculty and staff,” said Saskia Schälicke, Associate Registrar, Post-secondary Programs Accreditation, ECO Canada.

Sault College's School of Natural Environment offers a comprehensive range of programs that equip students with the knowledge and skills needed to address complex environmental challenges. The accreditation from ECO Canada serves as a testament to the school's excellence in delivering environmentally-focused education, preparing students for meaningful careers that contribute to a sustainable future.

Students who are enrolled in an accredited program gain free access to the EPt Student membership including the mentorship program, career development resources and events. After graduation, students get the $200 application fee waived for the EPt Designation and only need four (instead of five) years of work experience to achieve the EP Designation .

This recognition positions Sault College's School of Natural Environment as a leader in environmental education and ensures that its graduates are well-prepared to address the pressing environmental challenges of today and tomorrow.

For more information about the Accreditation program from ECO Canada, please visit .

For a complete list of ECO Canada Accredited programs, click here:

Our List of Post-Secondary Accredited Programs | ECO Canada

About ECO Canada:

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and wage funding to training and labour market research – we champion the end-to-end career of an environmental professional. We aim to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practices are priorities. Over the past 30 years, we have forged academic partnerships, tools, and research to train and certify environmental job seekers and help fill the labour market.

We work alongside government, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, and international audiences to ensure we support Canada as a global leader in innovative workforce solutions and job creation. We remain the go-to source in the environmental labour market; our research provides unmatched statistics and analysis on the industry's economic and labour trends that identify workforce gaps.

