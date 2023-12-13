Exela Technologies Recognized As Emerging Solution In FAO Hackett Value Matrix™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVING, Texas, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA, XELAP), a global business process automation (“BPA”) leader, announced that the Company has been recognized as an Emerging Solution Provider in the Hackett Value MatrixTM for Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Solution Providers (“FAO”).



The Hackett Excelleration MatrixTM evaluates providers' differentiated capabilities and also assesses the value that organizations can expect solutions to deliver. With process-level performance metrics and best practices implementation intelligence from over 25,000 benchmarks, The Hackett Group shows what leaders can expect to gain from specific services providers.

According to the report, 'Exela Technologies was assessed as a capable provider of FAO services with a robust set of innovation and tools to accelerate clients in the efficiency and effectiveness journey'.

Exela was also acknowledged for delivering robust accounting automation, from purchase requisition to invoice posting into the ERP systems.

“The recognition by the Hackett Group is a validation of the adoption of Exela's FAO solutions by a growing roster of more than 2,400 clients. Our investment in the blend of process study and consulting, to drive improvement in Business KPI's is helping CFOs influence both the upstream and downstream activities of the Finance function,” said Hari Swamy, SVP & Business Unit Head, F&A - Exela Technologies.



About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela's software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and approximately 15,400 employees operating in 21 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

Forward-Looking Statements

