Sarah Walsh Joins Crawford & Acharya Pllc As A Member Of The Firm

BOSTON , MA, UNITED STATES , December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sarah Walsh has joined Crawford & Acharya pllc as a Member, focusing on litigation and investigations. She was previously a partner at a national law firm and will be based in Boston.“We are delighted that Sarah has joined the Firm. Sarah's significant experience in government enforcement, employment and higher education matters complements and strengthens our existing compliance and investigations practice,” said Lila Acharya, Co-Managing Member of the Firm.Sarah has over 15 years of experience as a litigator, including significant trial experience in state and federal court. In addition, Sarah has led internal investigations on behalf of financial services, healthcare and technology clients as well as conducted Title IX investigations for colleges and universities.“I am thrilled to bring my expertise to the Firm and to work with such an incredible group of lawyers who are equally committed to providing exceptional client service and pragmatic and strategic advice and counsel,” says Sarah Walsh, new Member of Crawford & Acharya pllc.Sarah is active in the legal community and has a deep commitment to her pro bono practice. She is a board member for the Women's Bar Association of Massachusetts, a member of the Steering Committee of the White Collar Section for the Boston Bar Association and is a member of the Boston chapter of the Women in White Collar Defense Association. Sarah received her juris doctor from Suffolk University School of Law.“Sarah's addition to the team will strengthen the Firm's expertise in government investigations, as well as broaden the Firm's reach in the healthcare, financial services, colleges and universities, and technology sectors,” said Angela Crawford, Co-Managing Member of the Firm.About Crawford & Acharya pllcCrawford & Acharya pllc, established in 2020, is a corporate compliance and investigations boutique law firm comprised of legal professionals with diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and skill sets. The Firm challenges the traditional notions of corporate compliance and investigations by offering a client-centric, collaborative, and forward-thinking approach to legal services for its global clients. The Firm is certified as women-owned by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

