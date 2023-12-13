VET Air Bus Express Sets New Standards In Luxury Cross-Border Travel With Direct Routes And Onboard Toilets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- VET Air Bus Express, Cambodia's most esteemed luxury bus operator, proudly introduces two groundbreaking direct routes: Phnom Penh to Ho Chi Minh, commencing on December 15, 2023, and Phnom Penh to Bangkok, starting December 25, 2023. These routes are a notable innovation in cross-border bus travel, providing direct journeys enhanced with the unique convenience of onboard toilets, a rarity in such trips.Under the insightful leadership of Neak Oknha Suo Vireak of Vireak Buntham, VET Air Bus Express has been a pioneer in redefining the travel experience in Cambodia. Expanding the routes to Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh, "We are not just offering a bus service; we are ambassadors of Cambodian hospitality. Our new luxury routes are designed to give travelers a splendid first impression of Cambodia's warm hospitality and a lasting positive image as they journey through or depart from our beautiful country," said Neak Oknha Suo Vireak.Proudly Cambodian, VET Air Bus Express is committed to showcasing the best of Cambodia to the world. The introduction of these routes is a testament to the company's dedication to innovation, quality, and the promotion of national tourism. By offering services that stand on par with international standards, VET Air Bus Express is playing a vital role in enhancing the perception of Cambodia as a premier tourist destination.Each bus in these routes is a model of modern luxury, equipped with air conditioning, spacious seating, and ample legroom, all designed to maximize comfort during long journeys. Personal touchscreen monitors at every seat offer a variety of entertainment options, and complimentary Wi-Fi allows passengers to stay connected throughout their trip. Passengers are also offered free complimentary snacks and drink, ensuring their needs are met throughout the trip.The inclusion of onboard toilets is a significant feature, particularly for cross-border travel, where such amenities are uncommon. This addition along with the journeys being direct trip shaves hours off the travel time and ensures that passengers can enjoy uninterrupted travel without the common hassles associated with cross-border bus journeys. There will be no need for multiple stops to change buses or for rest stops, ensuring a smooth, continuous experience from start to finish.To celebrate the launch of these innovative routes, VET Air Bus Express is offering promotional fares of $28 for the Phnom Penh to Ho Chi Minh route and $38.50 for the Phnom Penh to Bangkok route. These special prices invite travelers to experience a new level of comfort and convenience in cross-border bus travel.Safety is a cornerstone of VET Air Bus Express's operations. The latest GPS tracking systems in each bus ensure real-time monitoring, and the company's drivers are known for their professionalism and adherence to stringent safety protocols. Each trip is also co-driven by two esteemed driver curated by their exceptional experience and driving skill.As the highest-rated bus operator in Cambodia, VET Air Bus Express has consistently set the bar for quality and customer satisfaction. These new routes are a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of luxury travel.Bookings for these unique, direct routes with onboard toilet facilities are now open and can be made through the VET Air Bus Express website or mobile app. Passengers are encouraged to seize this opportunity and enjoy a new standard in cross-border bus travel.

