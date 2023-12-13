Gerdau Completes Commissioning Of New Heat Treatment Facility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Midlothian, Texas heat treatment operation was developed to supply renewable energy sector and other emerging markets

Gerdau Long Steel North America (Gerdau) today announced completion of commissioning of the new Gerdau Midlothian Steel Processing (GMSP) heat treatment facility. The location is adjacent to Gerdau's Midlothian, Texas electric arc furnace (EAF) steel mill."GMSP is the newest and most technologically advanced heat treatment operation in North America. Its location next to our Midlothian mill will support efficiencies in our process and in the supply of world-class products to our customers," said Bernardo Marzana, Gerdau Long Steel North America's Director of Downstream.The operation is the only facility in North America producing stretched and stress relieved A722 bars, which provide improved stress relaxation properties for fasteners as well as post tensioned and pre-stressed applications. The plant is designed to produce heat treated bars in a wide range of sizes. Also unique to GMSP is the location's ability to produce lengths up to 65 feet long in both quench and tempered, as well as stretched and stress relieved products.Moreover, Gerdau's new facility was designed to meet the evolving demands of various industries, including the rapidly expanding renewable energy sector."With the global push for sustainable energy solutions, the need for reliable, high-quality steel has never been greater. GMSP is uniquely positioned to provide specialized products to support the wind energy market," added Marzana.About GerdauGerdau Long Steel North America (GLN) manufactures merchant bar, structural steel, piling, special bar quality and rebar products for the agricultural, automotive, civil construction, distribution, energy, industrial, and mining markets. GLN is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gerdau S.A.

