Disabled Rescue Dog Publishes Art Book As Fundraiser To Help Injured And Disabled Dogs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Henry Blue: The Incomplete Oeuvre is a beautiful, full-color photo book of sculptures by canine artist Henry Blue, created as a fundraiser for OTATPDX

Henry Blue, artist, OTATPDX rescue dog, resident canine at Maple Reach Farm

Henry Blue, formerly known as Blue Valentine, was a stray with two badly broken front legs that required multiple surgeries. Today, thanks to OTATPDX, he's a happy, healthy canine artist living with the Newtons at Maple Reach Farm.

Henry Blue: The Incomplete Oeuvre features the canine's finest sculptural works in 31 beautiful color plates, accompanied by humorous critique and commentary.

- Henry Blue, canine artist at Maple Reach FarmPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- 3acreTract(s) and artist Jamie Newton today announced the release of Henry Blue: The Incomplete Oeuvre . The new book features the sculptural and performance work of the superlative canine, Henry Blue, a disabled rescue dog who was saved by One Tail at a Time PDX (otatpdx) and adopted by Jamie and Jennifer Newton in 2021. The rescue organization, which raised significant funds to cover the dog's medical costs, will receive all profits from the sale of the book, and funds will help other injured and disabled rescue dogs get the medical care they need.Henry Blue (previously known as Blue Valentine) was found as a wandering stray in southwest Washington State. He'd been walking on two badly broken front legs. Barely avoiding euthanasia, he was taken in by OTAT PDX. There, through the care and generosity of many people, he was mended and fostered through several operations and attendant recoveries. Henry was adopted by the Newtons and convalesced on their small farm, Maple Reach, just west of Portland, where he eventually regained his ability to walk, run, play – and sculpt with unbounded creativity.The Newtons discovered Henry Blue's artistic spirit when he showed an outsized interest in cardboard toilet paper tubes. Preferring the“nested” variety, with multiple layers of tube, the dog carefully tears away the cardboard with his front teeth, layer by layer, stopping just shy of complete destruction. He takes a moment to consider each piece, instinctively knowing when it is done, and walks away.Thanks to the photo documentation, humorous critique and opposable thumbs of artist Jamie Newton (@concretewheels), Henry Blue began sharing these artworks on Instagram under the handle @henry_blue_artist.Newton and his wife, writer Jennifer Allen Newton, created this book to share Henry Blue's unique artistic vision with the world and raise money to give other injured and disabled dogs a chance at the good life.ABOUT THE ARTISTS, HUMAN AND DOGArtist Jamie Newton is a painter, sculptor and creator of ephemeral art and art books. His paintings are available at the White Lotus Gallery in Eugene, Oregon and his ephemeral works can be viewed on his Instagram: @concretewheels and in his latest book: An Ephemeral Year . Newton is the founder of 3acreTract(s) , a publisher of art books, music and multimedia; and he is the co-creator and designer of Trouble, a Paris-based magazine about art and culture available at: .Henry Blue lives and works at Maple Reach Farm, just to the west of Portland. A more complete story of Henry's journey can be found at . His sculptural and performance works are featured on Instagram @henry_blue_artist and his artwork has been featured in Trouble magazine. His viral“dogapult” videos have earned him a following on Facebook for his exceptional ball handling skills (quite a feat given his history as a disabled canine). His work is currently housed in the special collections wing of the Museum of Collections of Small Things and Books and Found Objects (@MoCoSTaBaFO).

Jennifer Allen Newton

Bluehouse Consulting Group, Inc.

+1 503-805-7540

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Other

Henry Blue and his "dogapult" at Neahkahnie Beach, Oregon