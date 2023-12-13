William Gotten Releases Gripping Murder Mystery Novel: Right Of Survivorship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Unraveling Legal Mysteries and Unmasking Secrets in William Gotten's Debut Thriller, "Right of Survivorship"

UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned Memphis attorney William Gotten unveils his debut novel, "Right of Survivorship ," a compelling murder mystery that explores the intricate legal concept of survivorship and takes readers on a suspenseful journey through the dark alleys of crime and justice."Right of Survivorship" revolves around the enigmatic demise of Sally Conners, whose death challenges the legal premise that the surviving spouse becomes the sole owner of real property under specific, complex conditions. As readers traverse the pages of this novella, they become entangled in a web of suspense and legal twists, following Memphis Police Detective Harvey Martin and FBI Special Agent Rachel Simon in their relentless pursuit of the truth. Questions linger: Who killed Sally Conners, and why? Why is the FBI involved? The novel promises a captivating read, keeping readers on the edge of their seats and eager for the next installment.William Gotten, a lifelong Memphian and graduate of Washington and Lee University and the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law, brings a wealth of legal expertise to his writing. With 34 years of practice, specializing in Debtor/Creditor relations and Bankruptcy law, Gotten's debut novel showcases his storytelling prowess and unique perspective on the legal world.Gotten shares that the idea for "Right of Survivorship" has been brewing for years. The unique circumstances of the Covid-19 summers provided him the opportunity to fulfill a long-standing item on his "bucket list" and bring this gripping mystery to life.Primary Message for Readers: "Right of Survivorship" introduces readers to the lesser-known legal concept of a "right of survivorship," exploring its impact on married couples who jointly own real property. The novel delves into the biblical notion that when a man and wife marry, they become "one" in the eyes of the law and how this concept can be affected by death or other circumstances. Gotten invites readers to unravel the mystery, promising an intriguing and highly readable journey through a series of murders that may or may not be resolved.The Sequel: Gotten reveals that the sequel, "Right of Survivorship – Resolution," has already been written and focuses on resolving the cold case presented in the first book. Detectives Martin and Simon are determined to solve the crimes they believe were committed, leaving readers eagerly anticipating the resolution."Right of Survivorship" is now available at major bookstores and online retailers.

