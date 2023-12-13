Saint Paul College To Become First Community College In Minnesota To Offer Cannabis Education Certificate Programs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Deidra Peaslee, President of Saint Paul CollegeSAINT PAUL, MN, U.S., December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Saint Paul College has joined forces with Green Flower-the award winning cannabis education company-to launch three certificate program offerings in the fast-growing cannabis industry. The programs aim to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the sector and equip them with the skills needed to thrive in an expanding job market."Education is critical to ensuring social justice and equity in the cannabis industry," said Deidra Peaslee, President of Saint Paul College. "By offering these unique certificate programs, Saint Paul College commits to challenging the systemic inequities that have historically been associated with the cannabis industry. We recognize the importance of education in providing opportunities and breaking down barriers for individuals who might have been negatively impacted by previous cannabis-related laws. These programs reflect the college's commitment to inclusivity by ensuring that all members of society are equipped with the knowledge and skills to participate fully and benefit equitably from the burgeoning industry. "Saint Paul College will now offer students, who are 18 and older, the following certificates: Cannabis Cultivation Specialist Certificate, Cannabis Retail Specialist Certificate, Cannabis Extraction & Product Development Specialist Certificate. These nine-week, online programs were developed by top industry leaders, designed to provide students with the essential knowledge required to grow and succeed as a cannabis professional. The move comes after Minnesota's recent legalization of recreational marijuana, making it the 23rd state to do so.“Green Flower is thrilled to partner with Saint Paul College to offer our three cannabis industry training certificate programs. Saint Paul College is our first community college partner in the State of Minnesota and we couldn't be more excited at the opportunity. Their history and commitment to help working adults find and build new careers is second to none in the State and region, as evidenced by being ranked in the top-ten community colleges in the country,” says Green Flower Chief Growth Officer Daniel Kalef.“Like other highly regulated industries, the need to have expertise in material handling, quality control, patient care, security, transportation and more, is vital to the success of all aspects of the industry and all things people will learn in these programs. We are very excited to partner with Saint Paul College to offer these courses and are excited to begin offering them to the public.”For more information about Saint Paul's certificate programs please visit .About Saint Paul CollegeSaint Paul College, a comprehensive community and technical college, is part of the Minnesota State system, which includes 30 colleges and seven universities. Located in Minnesota's Capital City of Saint Paul, the College offers 54 associate degree programs and 74 career certificate and diploma programs. Founded in 1910, Saint Paul College is the oldest college in the Minnesota State System. With 65% of the student body identifying as students of color, it is also the most diverse school in the state.About Green FlowerFounded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

