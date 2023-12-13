AMBETTER OF ILLINOIS EXPANDS PROVIDER NETWORK TO INCLUDE RUSH UNIVERSITY SYSTEM FOR HEALTH

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ambetter of Illinois' collaboration with RUSH University System for Health offers its members expanded access to the award-winning medical system's high-quality healthcare

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter of Illinois , a product offered by Centene Corporation

(NYSE:

which provides

insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the Health Insurance Marketplace (Healthcare), announced today a partnership with RUSH University System for Health

to increase access to quality healthcare. Ambetter of Illinois members in the Chicagoland area can now receive care at any of the 140 RUSH locations in the region.

Rush

"We are pleased to enter into this agreement with RUSH because it gives our Marketplace members greater personal choice in managing their healthcare needs, including access to RUSH's top-tier specialty care services, primary care, and academic medical center," said Cristal Gary, CEO of Meridian Health Plan of Illinois , also a subsidiary of Centene, providing quality and network support to Ambetter of Illinois. "It also advances our goal of achieving health equity in the community by expanding services to areas where our members live and work."

The agreement gives Ambetter of Illinois members access to the latest healthcare technology and resources available in all four of RUSH's hospitals-RUSH University Medical Center, RUSH Copley Medical Center, RUSH Oak Park Hospital, and Riverside Medical Center. These facilities offer

convenient and accessible services including same-day appointments and RUSH On Demand for virtual visits. Their network includes more than 2,300 providers in over 140 practices. RUSH also offers more than 500 Spanish-speaking providers, providing Ambetter of Illinois

members additional assurance and services to help better manage their care.

"This new partnership will create greater access to the very best healthcare for more patients across the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana," said Lisa Wagamon, President of RUSH Health. "We are pleased to be able to extend the reach of academic medicine to more patients and families, especially those who need care for serious and complex conditions."



This benefit is effective immediately. Ambetter of Illinois' members can make an appointment, find a provider, or review their benefits by logging into their account at ambetterofillinois .

About Ambetter of Illinois

Ambetter of Illinois is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation , a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. Ambetter of Illinois serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. For more information, visit ambetterofillinois . For information on your right to receive an Ambetter of Illinois plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, visit ambetterofillinois and scroll to the bottom of the page.

About RUSH University System for Health

RUSH is a clinically integrated network of physicians and hospitals that work together to provide high-quality, efficient health services. The health system covers the spectrum of patient care from wellness and prevention to disease and care management. At the system level, RUSH includes RUSH University Medical Center, RUSH Copley Medical Center, RUSH Oak Park Hospital, Riverside Medical Center and more than 140 physician practices.

SOURCE Ambetter of Illinois