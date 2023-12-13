Martin's Famous Potato Rolls And Bread Make A Debut At NRG Park

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread, renowned for their exceptional quality and delicious taste, are now being served in concessions at NRG Park, including NRG Stadium, NRG Center, and NRG Arena. This brings together two beloved brands to enhance the culinary experience for stadium-goers.

Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread have long been a favorite among food enthusiasts for their soft texture, buttery flavor, and distinctive golden crust. Now, fans attending events at NRG Park can enjoy the same mouthwatering goodness in every bite.

The partnership between Martin's and NRG Park marks a significant milestone, as the stadium continues its commitment to offering premium food options that elevate the overall fan experience. The addition of Martin's products to the concession stands ensures that attendees can savor the deliciousness of their favorite snacks and meals made with the finest bread products.

"We are thrilled to announce our debut in NRG Park, including NRG Stadium, NRG Center, and NRG Arena, venues known for delivering exceptional experiences to their guests," said Julie Martin, social media manager and grand-daughter to the founders of Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe. "Our dedication to quality aligns seamlessly with NRG Park's commitment to providing top-notch offerings to its patrons. We are confident that fans will love the addition of our iconic rolls and bread to the stadium's menu."

Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread will be featured in a variety of venue offerings, from classic hot dogs to gourmet burgers. The delectable taste and superior quality of Martin's products will undoubtedly enhance the overall enjoyment of the culinary offerings at NRG Park.

"We are always looking for ways to enhance the fan experience at NRG Park, and partnering with Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread is a perfect fit," said Chris Devore, District Manager, Aramark – NRG Park. "We believe that the addition of Martin's products to our menu will be well-received by our fan base, providing them with an elevated and satisfying culinary experience."

Fans can look forward to enjoying Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread at NRG Park at their next visit. Whether they're cheering for their favorite team or simply savoring the delicious offerings, the combination of Martin's and NRG Park promises to be a winning combination.

About Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread:

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: .

About NRG Park:

NRG Park, including NRG Stadium, NRG Center, and NRG Arena, located in Houston, Texas, is a state-of-the-art sports and entertainment venue that hosts a variety of events, including professional football. Committed to providing an exceptional fan experience, NRG Stadium continually seeks to innovate and elevate its offerings to meet the diverse preferences of its patrons.

