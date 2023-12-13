Global Colonoscopy Devices Business Research Report 2023: Artificial Intelligence To Play Instrumental Role

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Colonoscopy Devices market, including insights into the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2022. It evaluates the competitive market presence of players worldwide, categorizing them as strong, active, niche, or trivial. Additionally, it presents a market share scenario for colonoscopy devices in 2020 and discusses the positioning of Visualization Systems and Colonoscopes.

The report delves into the evolution of colonoscopy devices, tracing the journey from conventional devices to the emergence of robotic platforms. It also highlights existing diagnostic approaches for colorectal cancer (CRC), including Conventional Colonoscopy, CT-Scan/Virtual Colonoscopy, and Wireless Capsule Endoscopy (WCE). The growing focus on magnetically-driven robotic platforms in colonoscopy is emphasized.

Visualization Systems segment is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Colonoscopes segment is estimated at 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $475.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR

Market prospects and outlook for Colonoscopy Devices are explored, providing insights into the future of the industry. Regional perspectives on the market are presented, offering a view of market dynamics in different geographical areas. The report spotlights leading players in the Colonoscopy Devices market, as well as world brands that have made a significant impact.

The Colonoscopy Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$475.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$213 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.

