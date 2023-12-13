Counter-Drone Technology Market Intelligence: Critical Analysis And Investment Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Counter-Drone Technologies - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has gathered pace in recent years, with most states having access to some form of UAV platform. As new technologies such as AI and drone swarms mature, UAVs have become increasingly important in the fields of defense and security. To counter this emerging threat, investment in cutting-edge Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) capabilities is essential.
The commercialization of drones is a key driver in the C-UAS market, with technological advances lowering the costs of acquiring drones, thereby increasing access. This has led to wider commercial and governmental proliferation, which itself necessitates the development and procurement of C-UAS in a variety of defense, commercial, and law enforcement roles.
In an increasingly multi-polar world, investment in defensive C-UAS capabilities will only accelerate. Russia and China are actively pursuing advancements in military UAV technology. Throughout Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both sides have deployed UAVs extensively, with Ukraine using drone swarms to destroy Russian Terminators (BMPTs). China has identified drones, particularly drone swarms, as a key feature of its defense modernization plans, as it aims to achieve parity with the US. Given this focus on the development and advancement of drone technology, it is likely that going forward, the cultivation and procurement of robust C-UAS systems capable of countering a range of UAV threats (Groups 1-5) will be essential. Furthermore, the potential for the weaponization of commercially available small UAS (sUAS), such as the installation of grenades and mortar on recreational quadcopters as seen in Ukraine, will continue to drive capable C-UAS systems on all scales.
Key Highlights
Studies of emerging technological trends and their broader impact on the defense market. Analysis of the various c-UAS platforms, programs and projects currently under development, as well as the impact that emerging technologies such as directed energy weapons (DEW), swarm technology, and jamming systems will have on the future outlook of the counter-drone theme.
Report Scope
The key defense challenges that forces and defense sector suppliers face are covered. The investment opportunities for armed forces, suppliers, and institutional investors, across the whole counter-drone value chain are covered. Highlights from different counter-drone technology related research and development programs that are currently being undertaken by various military organizations and defense companies.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary Players Trends
Technology trends Macroeconomic trends Regulatory trends Industry Analysis Market size and growth forecasts Use cases Timeline Signals M&A trends Patent trends Company filing trends Hiring trends Value Chain Detection & tracking Interdiction Companies
Public companies Private companies Sector Scorecards Defense sector scorecard
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Anritsu ApolloShield Aselsan Babcock BAE Systems Boeing CACI Chenega CS Group Elbit Systems General Atomics Hensoldt IAI Indra Kongsberg Kratos Defense L3Harris Technologies Leidos Leonardo Lockheed Martin MBDA Nammo Northrop Grumman QinetiQ RADA Electronic Industries Rafael Raytheon Technologies Rheinmetall Saab Stanley Electric Co ThalesAaronia Accipter Radar Advanced Protection Systems Advanced Radar Technology AerialX AeroDefense Almaz Scientific-Production Enterprise ALS Less Lethal Anduril Industries AntiDrone ARTsys360 Aurora Flight Sciences Aveillant Black Sage BlueHalo BSVT - New Technologies CASIC Centum CerbAir Chess Dynamics Citadel Defense Concern Avtomika DAT CON Defsys Delft Dynamics Department 13 D-Fend Solutions Drone Defence DroneShield Droptec Dynamite Global Strategies EDGE Group Epirus Hanwha Defense IEC Infrared IMI Systems K9 Electronics KB Radar KEAS Kirintec KRET MARSS METIS Aerospace Microflown Avisa Netline Nexter Systems Orbital ATK Patria Poly Technologies Regulus Rinicom Robin Radar Rohde & Schwarz ROKETSAN Rosoboronex-port Sierra Nevada Silent Sentinel SkyLock SkySafe SkySec Smart Shooter SmartRounds Spotter Squarehead Technology SteelRock Technologies Teledyne FLIR ThirdEye Systems United Instrument Manufacturing Corporation Vorpal Wiebel Scientific
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN13122023004107003653ID1107589483
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.