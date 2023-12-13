               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Creditors Approved The Revised Draft Restructuring Plan Of AB Snaige


12/13/2023 11:03:40 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

On 13 December 2023 a meeting of creditors of AB Snaigė was held to consider the revised draft restructuring plan of the Company. The creditors approved the revised draft restructuring plan.

General director
Darius Varnas
Phone No. +370 315 56200



