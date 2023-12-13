Creditors Approved The Revised Draft Restructuring Plan Of AB Snaige

On 13 December 2023 a meeting of creditors of AB Snaigė was held to consider the revised draft restructuring plan of the Company. The creditors approved the revised draft restructuring plan.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.