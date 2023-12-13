Creditors Approved The Revised Draft Restructuring Plan Of AB Snaige

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
On 13 December 2023 a meeting of creditors of AB Snaigė was held to consider the revised draft restructuring plan of the Company. The creditors approved the revised draft restructuring plan.
