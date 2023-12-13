Staying True To Yourself Has Never Been More Cool Thanks To Accomplished Author’S New Children’S Book

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing's Recently Released Children's Values Picture Book, SLY THE COOL CAT

Charleston, SC, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author LaShonda M. Stewart comes to parents this week with a great new picture book to help teach children about being yourself.

In Sly The Cool Cat, readers re-enter the bustling city of Catville, where Uncle Floyd finds out his nephew would rather skip school to make some money. Instead of scolding him, Uncle Floyd embarks on the vivid and imaginative story of Sly The Cool Cat, the coolest cat he ever knew.

Uncle Floyd explains how Sly was well-loved by everyone in Catville until an accident turns his life upside down and he has to find a new path in life.

Written for children ages 3 and up, Sly The Cool Cat's new cast of fun characters teaches young readers what it is to be true to themselves even in the darkest of times. The book is a great addition to the bookshelves of parents, guardians, educators, and mentors.

LaShonda M. Stewart, Ph.D., is the author of“The 12 Days of a Soul Food Christmas” and“Emma Jean's Sew-N-Sew.” She is the Associate Dean for the College of Business and Analytics at Southern Illinois University. Her areas of expertise are public budgeting and financial management, and her research has been published in academic and business journals. Additionally, the author expresses her creativity by writing children's books and giving motivational speeches.

Carlos Morote is an illustrator and comic book artist, born and raised in Murcia (Spain), who abandoned his profession as an architect to do what he liked best: drawing. He began his professional career as a comic artist by publishing a short story in the anthology Refugees (Spaceman Project, 2017) and Vesta (FinalBoss Games, 2018) together with the artist Fernando Dagnino, with whom he also collaborated on the comic L'Agent (Glénat Editions, 2019). Later on he made his first comic as a solo artist, The King of the Moths (Grafito Editorial, 2021). With this book, he makes his first incursion into the world of children's books.

