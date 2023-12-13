Madhive Partners With Blockgraph To Expand First-Party Data Activation Capabilities For Premium Video And TV Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First-of-its-kind DSP integration enables custom audience activation at scale across connected TV households in a programmatic, privacy-focused manner

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madhive today announced a partnership with Blockgraph, a privacy-focused data collaboration platform, to facilitate secure, streamlined activation of first-party data for premium video and TV ad buyers, sellers and distributors.



The collaboration allows marketers and media companies utilizing Madhive's demand-side technology to activate first-party programmatic audience campaigns using Blockgraph's identity platform. In doing so, data owners will be able to deploy their aggregated and de-identified data quickly, safely, and accurately, ultimately driving improved campaign performance.

Madhive's platform provides end-to-end solutions for planning, targeting, activating, and measuring programmatic TV campaigns with hyperlocal precision, and unique demand from thousands of local advertisers. Blockgraph's audience intelligence and identity resolution will enhance Madhive's end-to-end advertising offering. Additionally, the Blockgraph platform will enrich Madhive's reach extension offering, which helps media companies combat fragmentation by selling programmatic audience-based advertising outside of their owned and operated properties.

“This partnership will help directly activate first-party data using scaled, deterministic household identity in combination with Madhive's leading programmatic platform,” said Jason Manningham, CEO of Blockgraph.“Madhive customers will be able to take better advantage of their first-party data and deploy it with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence, ensuring improved outcomes for marketers of all sizes.”

“As the connected TV advertising landscape continues to grow, so does the need for solutions that can better harness the power of first-party data while protecting consumer privacy," said Spencer Potts, CEO of Madhive. "Our partnership with Blockgraph is a significant step towards meeting this need. By combining Madhive's full-stack programmatic platform with Blockgraph's privacy-enhancing identity solution, we are unlocking new possibilities for media companies to monetize their inventory and for advertisers to reach new audiences, all while maintaining the highest standards of security."

About Blockgraph

Blockgraph is a technology company that makes the future of data-driven TV advertising possible. The world's leading media, technology, and information services companies collaborate with trusted partners using Blockgraph's privacy-focused platform to create and implement identity-based targeting and measurement solutions for multiscreen TV advertising. Blockgraph is owned by Charter Communications Inc., Comcast NBCUniversal, and Paramount. For more information, please visit Blockgraph at .

About Madhive

Madhive is the leading technology company engineered for modern TV advertising. Through its self-service platform, Madhive modernizes legacy systems, enabling advertisers to seamlessly automate the ad buying process into one operating system. This allows advertisers to plan, target, activate, and measure their campaigns with greater simplicity, accountability, reach, and control. Powered by an industry-leading bidder and device graph that processes 260 billion available ad opportunities per day, Madhive delivers precise, brand-safe audience connections efficiently at scale. The company is trusted by the leading local content owners, creators, and distributors, including FOX, Scripps and TEGNA, as well as national agencies and brands, powering more than a quarter billion dollars in media in media across 20,000+ daily campaigns. To learn more, visit madhive .

