Ready-To-Drink Packaging Market To Surpass USD 252.44 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global ready-to-drink packaging market was valued at USD 145.71 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass around USD 252.44 billion by 2032.

Ottawa, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ready-to-drink packaging market is estimated to reach around USD 211.95 billion by 2029 and the sector is expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2023 and 2032, According to Precedence Research.



Consumers on the go mentality has led to a developing trend in packaging: convenience. Indicates that consumers are drawn to products or packages that make things easy to use, such as divisible portion sizes, easy-to-tear mechanisms, or internal cooking capabilities.

In this way, Modern lifestyles require convenience. A product gains extra value and increases the probability of being purchased by a customer if it is simple to open, use, reseal, and carry. Within the beverage sector, carriers and travel sizes have gained popularity.

The ease and stable shelf life of ready-to-drink packaging has led to its global growth. The ready-to-drink market in North America is still expanding quickly, which helps businesses fulfil rising consumer demand, which will be ideal for informal get-togethers and at-home occasions.

For the short version of this report @

For the past ten years, there has been a divisive trend about the size of ready to drink packaging due to several issues, including increased health concerns. A blood sugar imbalance is caused by excessive consumption of consumables, such as aerated drinks. It increases the risk of Type 2 diabetes by impairing the liver's capacity to digest sugar intake. Consequently, there is a growing push on beverage makers to shrink the size of their containers so that customers have more choices and can regulate how much they drink. Smaller packaging is required because some manufacturers promise to lower the calorie content.

Innovation in packaging technologies and designs is a crucial focal point for market players. Companies are investing in smart packaging solutions , integrating technologies like QR codes and augmented reality to enhance consumer interaction and provide additional information. The pursuit of differentiation often involves creative and visually appealing designs, especially in the premium and craft segments.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant impact on consumer behaviour. Consumers are more focused than ever on the sustainability and hygienic aspects of items. As this crisis persists, a customer-focused strategy and the changing needs of shoppers will continue to be essential. Undoubtedly, as the market concurrently becomes more acclimated to the current situation, consumer behaviour will continue to shift during the projection period. Considering this, the demand for ready-to-drink packaging following the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be favourable.

Key Trends of Ready-To-Drink Packaging Market





Minimalist packaging: Consumer are attracted towards uncluttered and minimal packaging; hence luxury brands choose restrained colour pallets including clean lines, for exclusive and sophisticated consumers

Smart and Interactive Packaging: Customer interactions with products have been transformed by interactive packages, which have closed the gap between real and virtual worlds. These clever apps enable a supply management system to operate more effectively, enhancing customer satisfaction. Sales and brand loyalty can be raised by using augmented reality features, QR codes, and near-field communication tags.

Sustainable Packaging: Moreover 40% of all non-fiber polymers are used in packaging, making it the largest market for plastic. As people's knowledge of these environmental issues has grown, they have begun to favour businesses and goods that adhere to green packaging trends and initiatives . Customers like innovations and goods obtained sustainably. Less than 30% of organisations are prepared to meet the ambitious and unambiguous commitments made by about 75% of them regarding packaging sustainability. Convenient Packaging: As of globe is moving towards convenience specifically, the booming generation is setting the trend, opting for suitable RTD packages.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...

Proactive Regional Ready-to-Drink Packaging Analyst



The RTD packaging market in North America is driven by a high demand for convenience and on-the-go products. Sustainable packaging practices are gaining prominence, with an increasing focus on reducing environmental impact. Key players in this region often invest in advanced technologies for smart packaging solutions. The regulatory environment, including stringent quality standards, shapes packaging choices, and there is a growing trend toward premium and differentiated packaging designs, particularly in the alcoholic RTD segment.



Instance, 29 March 2023, Jack Daniel's and Coca-Cola Ready-to-Drink (RTD) beverages have officially been launched in the United States. This strategic collaboration aims to capitalize on the growing market demand for convenient and premium beverage options. Instance, In May 2022, FinLav S.p.A's subsidiary, Lavazza, made a significant announcement regarding introducing its ready-to-drink coffee in the U.S. market. This newly unveiled line of RTD coffee comes in four distinct flavours, offering both dairy and non-dairy alternatives. Consumers can find this innovative product at specific Lavazza cafes, Eataly, and Amazon, as well as at various prominent retailers throughout the United States. The strategic placement of the product in these high-traffic locations aims to maximize visibility and accessibility, catering to consumer preferences for convenient and diverse beverage options. This launch underscores Lavazza's commitment to expanding its market presence and meeting the evolving demands of coffee enthusiasts in the U.S.

The Asia-Pacific region is a dynamic and rapidly growing market for RTD packaging. With changing lifestyles and a rising middle class, there is a notable shift towards on-the-go consumption, driving innovations in convenient and portable packaging formats. Sustainability is gaining traction, and companies are exploring cost-effective, eco-friendly materials. The diverse consumer landscape and cultural variations influence packaging choices, with a growing interest in unique and visually appealing designs.

Europe witnesses a robust RTD packaging market with a strong emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly materials. The region is at the forefront of adopting circular economy principles, influencing packaging practices that minimize environmental impact. Smart packaging technologies like QR codes and interactive features are well-received. The alcoholic RTD sector experiences a surge in premium and craft packaging designs, aligning with discerning consumer preferences.

Customize this study as per your requirement @

The Evolution of Ready-to-Drink Cans in Specialty Beverage Packaging

In recent years, the landscape of the beverage industry has undergone a remarkable transformation, with ready-to-drink cans emerging as the frontrunners in specialty drink categories. This shift can be attributed to the dynamic changes in consumer trends and evolving tastes, prompting producers and consumers to reconsider traditional packaging methods. The versatility and practicality of cans have enabled the creation of a diverse range of beverages, from carbonated and flavoured waters to the unexpected entry of still waters into this innovative packaging domain.

The driving force behind this trend lies in the significant strides made in filling technology. The advancements in packaging techniques have made it not only possible but highly efficient to encapsulate essential beverages within cans while preserving their freshness and ensuring security. This breakthrough has revolutionized the way consumers perceive and enjoy their favorite drinks, marking a departure from conventional packaging norms.

The superiority of cans in shielding sensitive components, such as spicy and aromatic hops, from the detrimental effects of light and air has positioned them as the go-to choose for preserving the distinctive Flavors of craft beers. Unlike traditional glass bottles, cans provide an impermeable barrier, preventing any external elements from compromising the integrity of the brew. This has proven to be a game-changer for craft brewers seeking to deliver an unparalleled tasting experience to their consumers.

The strategic advantages of packaging extend beyond preservation to logistical efficiency and environmental sustainability. Cans are not only lightweight, reducing transportation costs and carbon footprints, but they are also infinitely recyclable. This eco-friendly aspect aligns with the growing global consciousness towards sustainable practices, making ready-to-drink cans an appealing choice for environmentally conscious consumers.

Moreover, the rise of ready-to-drink cans has sparked innovation in the formulation of beverages themselves. Manufacturers are increasingly experimenting with unique combinations of flavors, infusing creativity into the beverage landscape. With its expansive surface area for eye-catching designs and branding, the can becomes a canvas for beverage companies to express their creativity and capture consumer attention.

The consumer experience is also enhanced by the convenience and portability that can offer. Whether enjoying a refreshing drink at a picnic, a music festival, or a casual gathering, cans' lightweight and easily stackable nature makes them the perfect companion for on-the-go enjoyment. This convenience factor resonates strongly with the modern lifestyle, where consumers seek products seamlessly integrating into their dynamic and fast-paced routines.

For Instance, on 8 Aug 2023, TricorBraun revealed that it had acquired CanSource, a top packaging provider for aluminium cans.



The Impact of Package Design on RTD Alcoholic Beverages

In the dynamic realm of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages, the importance of package design transcends mere aesthetics, playing a pivotal role in shaping market dynamics. As consumer preferences evolve, beverage developers find themselves at the crossroads of innovation and sustainability. Notably, the surge in demand for environmentally conscious practices has spurred a renaissance in packaging choices, prompting a strategic shift towards recyclable materials such as glass, metal, and paper-based alternatives.

The conscious choice of sustainable packaging is not merely an eco-friendly gesture; it has become a strategic imperative in targeting a consumer base that places a premium on environmentally responsible practices. As the global awareness of environmental issues intensifies, consumers increasingly seek products that align with their values. By opting for recyclable materials, beverage brands signal their commitment to sustainability, appealing to a generation prioritising the planet's well-being.

In this landscape, the quality of the product itself remains paramount in consumers' minds, emerging as the primary factor distinguishing one can or bottle from another. Whether it's the smoothness of a spirit or the refreshing taste of a cocktail, the inherent quality of the beverage takes centre stage in making a lasting impression. This underscores the importance for beverage developers to prioritize not only the concoction within but also the vessel that houses it.

Following closely behind product quality, the brand's reputation and the variety of flavours available claim the spotlight in consumers' decision-making processes. A positive brand reputation serves as a testament to reliability and consistency, fostering trust among consumers. Furthermore, the diverse array of Flavors offered by a brand adds an element of excitement and personalization, catering to the diverse palate preferences of the modern consumer.

Interestingly, bottle design exerts a significant influence on consumer choices, with men displaying a propensity to be twice as swayed by it compared to women. This gender-based divergence in preferences underscores the importance of understanding the nuanced factors that influence distinct demographic segments. For men, the bottle becomes more than a vessel; it transforms into a statement piece, reflecting personal style and taste. Beverage brands keen on capturing a broader market share must navigate the delicate balance between creating visually striking designs that resonate with diverse audiences.

In essence, the marriage of package design and RTD alcoholic beverages is a delicate dance between form and function, aesthetics and substance. It is an acknowledgment that the container is not just a vessel but a storyteller-a visual narrative that communicates the essence of the product within. As we navigate the intricacies of this evolving market, one thing remains clear: the fusion of innovative package design and sustainable practices is a winning formula, creating not just beverages, but experiences that leave a lasting imprint on the discerning consumer's mind.

For Instance, Sep 2023, Brown-Forman has announced new sustainable Jack Daniel's bottle packaging. A new 50-ml bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whisky made entirely of post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic has been announced by Brown-Forman for airlines, marking a significant advancement in the company's sustainability efforts.



Positive Environmental Impact Driving the RTD Packaging Market Growth

In an era where environmental consciousness drives consumer choices, the Ready-to-Drink (RTD) packaging market stands as a beacon of positive change. The escalating preference for recyclable materials, zero waste production, ethical sourcing, and locally derived ingredients is not merely a trend but a seismic shift that is steering the growth of the RTD packaging industry towards a more sustainable future.

The escalating demand for recyclable materials is a testament to the growing eco-awareness among consumers. The quest to reduce environmental impact has spurred a wave of innovation in packaging solutions that generate zero waste. Now more than ever, consumers are seeking products that not only quench their thirst but also align with their commitment to reducing ecological footprints. This shift has catalyzed a transformation in the RTD packaging market, prompting companies to adopt sustainable practices and develop packaging solutions that champion environmental preservation.

Ethical sourcing and the emphasis on locally derived ingredients amplify the positive environmental impact propelling the RTD packaging market's growth. Consumers are increasingly drawn to brands prioritising fair trade practices and supporting local communities. Not only enhances the overall quality and authenticity of the product but also fosters a sense of environmental stewardship. The positive ripple effect extends beyond the product itself, contributing to the preservation of biodiversity and the sustainable cultivation of resources.

The surge in RTD beverage consumption, particularly among the younger demographic, mirrors the resonance of environmental values among this cohort. Younger customers are driving the demand for convenient, on-the-go beverages and becoming instrumental in steering the market towards sustainability. Companies that integrate environmental responsibility into their core values are aligning with consumer preferences and reaping the rewards of increased brand loyalty and positive word-of-mouth marketing.

As 2023 approaches, the trend of consumers making educated decisions shows no sign of waning. Beyond accurate chemical labeling, there is a discernible shift towards a more comprehensive and holistic approach to product information. Consumers are poised to demand thorough labelling that transcends ingredient lists, encompassing details about the company's environmental initiatives, its impact on local communities, and its carbon footprint credentials. This shift reflects an empowered consumer base that seeks transparency and takes pride in making choices that reflect their commitment to a sustainable and environmentally conscious lifestyle.

The positive environmental impact driving the growth of the RTD packaging market signifies a paradigm shift towards a more sustainable and responsible future. The industry's response to consumer preferences for recyclable materials, ethical sourcing, and transparent labelling is reshaping the products on the shelves and the ethos of the companies behind them. As the market continues to evolve, those who champion environmental stewardship will not only thrive economically but will also contribute significantly to the global mission of creating a healthier planet for future generations.

Browse More Insights of Towards Packaging:



The global cold chain packaging market is estimated to grow from USD 24.86 billion in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 72.83 billion by 2032 expanding at a 11.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



The global modified atmosphere packaging market was estimated to grow from USD 18.33 billion in 2022 to reach USD 34.65 billion by 2032 at 6.6% CAGR 2023-2032.



The global tobacco packaging market is estimated to grow from USD 15.37 billion in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 21.05 billion by 2032 at a 3.2 % CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



The global insulated packaging market to reach an estimated USD 27.64 billion by 2032 and was estimated to grow from USD 14.38 billion in 2022 at a growing 6.8% CAGR 2023-2032.

The global seafood packaging market size was estimated to grow from USD 13.95 billion in 2022 to an anticipated value of USD 24.31 billion by 2032 growing at 5.7% CAGR between 2023 and 2032.



Exploring Diverse Ready-to-drink Packaging Innovation

Brand owners are increasingly introducing designs including bag-in-box and resealable cans, demonstrating how the innovation dynamic that permeates the RTD market extends to packaging. In the US, attractive packaging, usually in glass, for spirit-based, premium-plus pre-mixed cocktails is becoming increasingly common, as is more oversized format ready-to-pour packaging.

According to consumer research, although metal cans are the most popular format, 47% of customers say they prefer glass over cans. The supply chain disruption has recently limited the options available to brand owners for materials. "Bag-in-box options that are fridge-friendly are becoming more popular, particularly for large gatherings," according to Rogers. The budget-friendly (margarita) and luxury (negroni) markets are seeing growth in this pack type.

Single-serve sizes are preferred by the great majority of customers, whether they are bought individually or in multipacks. Larger bottles of RTDs are comparatively more preferred by higher-income consumers, but multipacks are comparatively more preferred by hard seltzer users. For added variety, several RTD brands also provide multipacks of different flavours. Not many other drink categories have adopted this inventive packaging technique except for upscale gift packs.

Comparative Assessment of Ready-to-Drink Packaging Market

In ready-to-drink (RTD) packaging, the competitive landscape is shaped by prominent players such as Tetra Laval Group, Crown Holdings, Inc., Amcor Limited, and Ball Corporation. Tetra Laval Group stands out with its global reach and commitment to sustainable packaging, while Crown Holdings boasts technological innovation. Amcor Limited positions itself with comprehensive packaging solutions and a focus on eco-friendly materials, and Ball Corporation leads in metal packaging with an emphasis on recyclability . Sustainable packaging is a prevailing trend, with a collective industry push towards environmentally friendly materials and innovative solutions. Convenience packaging is on the rise, driven by a demand for on-the-go consumption, resulting in user-friendly designs and resealable options.

Smart packaging, integrating technology for enhanced consumer engagement, is gaining momentum with QR codes and augmented reality. The market dynamics reflect regional consumer preferences and regulations variations, with companies adapting strategies accordingly. E-commerce's influence on packaging design and durability is notable, prompting investments in secure and sustainable e-commerce solutions. Recent global disruptions underscore the importance of resilient supply chains, leading companies to reassess strategies for increased agility. In conclusion, success in the RTD packaging market hinges on balancing sustainability, innovation, and adaptability to regional dynamics. Companies that navigate these factors adeptly are poised to lead in this competitive landscape.

Major key players in the ready-to-drink packaging market includes:



Crown Holdings Inc.

Ardagh Group S.A

Amcor Limited

Ball Corporation

Owens-Illinois Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

Berry Global Inc.

Intrapac International Corporation

Beatson Clark Ltd.

BA Glass Germany GmbH

Vidrala S.A

Nampak Ltd.

Silgan Containers LLC Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.

Recent Development:

May 2023 , an intelligent alternative to the aluminum can is an initiative by CartoCans, which offers a beverage packaging system made of paper. It is 30% more eco-friendly than aluminium or PET and uses 30% less raw materials from renewable resources. It also bears the FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) label. The Pulpoloco Sangria has adopted the CartoCans packaging for their range of sangrias.

Nov 2023 , German folding boxes and corrugated packaging giant Carton Group have acquired Welwyn Garden City-based packaging and print manufacturer Duncan Print Group. It specialises in luxury drinks packaging and is also BRC accredited for food packaging.

Segments covered in the report

By Product Type



RTD Cans

Liquid Cartons

Plastic Bottles Glass Bottles

By Material



Metal

Glass

Plastic

PET Cartons



By Application



Alcoholic Beverages

Tea & Coffee

Bottled Water

Fruit Juices

Milk and Milk Products Carbonated Drinks

By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-pacific MEA



If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...

Explore the statistics and insights concerning the packaging industry and its segmentation: Get a Subscription

About Us

Towards Packaging is a leading global consulting firm specializing in providing comprehensive and strategic research solutions. With a highly skilled and experienced consultant team, we offer a wide range of services designed to empower businesses with valuable insights and actionable recommendations. We stay abreast of the latest industry trends and emerging markets to provide our clients with an unrivalled understanding of their respective sectors. We adhere to rigorous research methodologies, combining primary and secondary research to ensure accuracy and reliability. Our data-driven approach and advanced analytics enable us to unearth actionable insights and make informed recommendations. We are committed to delivering excellence in all our endeavours. Our dedication to quality and continuous improvement has earned us the trust and loyalty of clients worldwide.

Browse our Brand-New Journal@

Browse our Consulting Website@

For Latest Update Follow Us: