IZEA Founder Ted Murphy Named on Comparably's 'Best CEO' List for Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world's leading brands and agencies, announced today that its CEO, Ted Murphy, has been honored on Comparably's Best CEO list for the third year in a row.



Comparably , a leading workplace culture and compensation site, recognizes exceptional leaders who have made significant contributions to their organizations. The award is based on approval ratings and sentiment feedback from verified employees across categories such as leadership, job satisfaction, compensation, diversity and inclusion, work-life balance, and more.

“Ted's third consecutive appearance on Comparably's Best CEO list underscores his unwavering dedication to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment at IZEA,” said Ryan Schram, IZEA President and Chief Operating Officer.“We are very proud that his visionary leadership and commitment to our team continue to be recognized by Comparably.”

“I am incredibly honored to be recognized by Comparably for the third consecutive year,” Murphy said.“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire IZEA team. Our success is a collective achievement, and I am proud to lead such an innovative and passionate group of individuals.”

Under Murphy's leadership, IZEA has consistently been at the forefront of the influencer marketing industry, offering comprehensive technology solutions and services that empower both brands and creators around the world. This month, IZEA acquired Hoozu , a leading Australian influencer marketing company, and Zuberance , a brand advocate marketing platform.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today's top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry's first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

